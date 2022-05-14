Hip hop group Nesian Mystik supports Efeso Collins' bid for Auckland mayor

Efeso Collins outlines what his priorities will be if he becomes Auckland's next mayor.

Nesian Mystik, one of Aotearoa's most renowned Pacific music groups, is throwing its support behind Efeso Collins for Auckland mayor.

The hip-hop and R&B group, which formed in 1999 out of the music room of Auckland's Western Springs College, brought together members who shared Cook Island, Tongan, Samoan and Māori ancestry.

The group’s rapper Feleti Strickson-Pua said Nesian Mystik was allowing Collins to use their hit For the People as the anthem for his campaign.

Michael Bradley Nesian Mystik is supporting Collins. (File photo)

“[We] felt there was synergy in what Efeso was trying to do, which is connecting and serving people, hence the song,” Strickson-Pua said.

Nesian Mystik hoped the song gave people an opportunity to see Efeso's personality and encouraged opportunities for discussion, he said.

It would be a “significant milestone” if the next leader of New Zealand’s largest city was from Pacific heritage, he said.

"But the real work would begin to deliver after, the job title alone doesn't change our communities’ experiences it will come down to Efeso needing to be a catalyst to start something, not a standalone moment.”

Collins said the campaign's slogan was “For the People”, so it was a natural fit.

“The campaign is bottom-up and people-powered, with policy being developed by volunteers, and the song's title captures that perfectly.”

Simon Maude/Stuff Efeso Collins is of Samoan and Tokelauan descent.

The Labour Party endorsed Collins, who is of Samoan and Tokelauan descent, as its official candidate for Auckland mayor in February. He is also an Auckland councillor for Manukau.

The song was also a call to action, to "get up and get ready", he said.

“That's what we want our campaign to be - a call for people to get up and get ready for an exciting campaign.”

Nesian Mystik was one of the “best New Zealand bands of recent decades” and he was “really humbled” to have their support, Collins said.

“It's a lovely sign of the reach of the campaign into the arts community and into a slightly younger generation.”

It was “crucial” to engage young people in city politics, he said, as voter turnout had been low in recent local body elections.

“I'm keen to be clear about how important local government is, and what a mayor and council can do for better transport, better housing, and better local services.

“I think if young people see the stakes of this election, and people who they feel empowered by, we'll get younger people out to vote in numbers.”

Nesian Mystik officially disbanded in 2011 after a career that included four commercially successful albums and numerous New Zealand music awards.

The band’s For the People is being launched as part of the campaign’s theme at Auckland bar SOAP on Saturday evening.

Transport Minister Michael Wood, Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman, poet and indigenous activist Fili Fepulea'i, Auckland councillor Jo Bartley, and Collins will speak at the event.