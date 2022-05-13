Cost revealed for replacing Octagon grass after long protest ends

The restoration of the Octagon lawn in Dunedin began after the anti-mandate protest ended.

The 60-day occupation of Dunedin’s upper Octagon may have ended, but the costs are just being revealed.

The protest ended before the city council-imposed deadline of midday on April 11, with the dozen protesters packing away their camping equipment and hoardings.

The council had taken a hands-off approach to the protest, respecting the group’s right to protest.

The protest was nullified when the Government announced the end of most vaccine mandates and the vaccine pass requirement.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Workers restore the upper Octagon lawn in Dunedin after anti-mandate protesters left hte area.

“It gets harder to justify an ongoing occupation in that context,” mayor Aaron Hawkins said after the protest group left the Octagon.

Ratepayers would pick up the cost for repairing the turf, as it would be “overly antagonistic” to expect protesters to pay, Hawkins said at the time.

Contractors have since started repairing the turf on the upper Octagon.

The Dunedin City Council confirmed the cost to repair the lawn was $12,264.65, excluding GST.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/STUFF Mayor Aaron Hawkins on the end of the anti mandate protest in Dunedin’s Octagon.

The amount was to be covered by ratepayers, a spokesperson said.

The lawn on Christchurch's Cranmer Square was also being replaced after an anti-mandate protest there.

Residential landscape contractor Mike Sinclair earlier said his “ballpark” guess for the cost of digging up and re-sowing the 2000-square-metre area was about $70,000.

Leaving the damaged grass to regrow naturally could take months, he said.

Parliament's front lawn was also under repair following the 24-day occupation there.

Parliament has not provided a monetary estimate of the damage caused by the protest.