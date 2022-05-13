National: Three Waters could 'rip the heart' out of some small councils

The National Party's local government spokesperson Simon Watts visited Invercargill on Friday with the Three Waters reform still a hot topic.

The Three Waters reform could “rip the heart” out of some small councils, according to the National Party's local government spokesperson.

National MP Simon Watts was in Southland on Friday where he held meetings with representatives of the Invercargill, Gore, Southland District councils, and Environment Southland.

A key topic was the Government's Three Waters reform which National has gone as far as labelling theft of water assets.

Three Waters (drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater) are currently controlled by our 67 democratically elected city and district councils. The Government’s plan would shift Three Waters from council control to being managed by four new regional water entities.

National is proposing an alternative model.

“What we are proposing is like-minded councils, like Otago and Southland for example, could collaborate sharing services or sharing staff, or they may contract out that,” Watts said.

“They may look to form local entities, but they should be able to make the decision on how they work together locally.”

Watts said the Three Waters infrastructure was a significant amount of what councils do, particularly the smaller councils.

To take that away would be a blow to those local organisations, he said.

“The Three Waters reform in effect rips the heart out of local government across New Zealand. Three Waters is a key element of what councils do, along with roading and other provisions of services.

“But individuals within the local government don’t just do water, they do other roles as well.

“So this concept of, we are actually going to take the people out, well you can’t take the legs and arms out of people because people wear multiple hats in smaller communities.”

Watts also felt the reforms would lead to a loss of local voice with councils lumped into a “mega-entity”.

Southland’s councils would be part of a South Island water entity, with just the northern part of the South Island part of another group.

“With this entity down here you are going to have a large number of councils and iwi sitting around the table, 20, 30 maybe more. To make a decision with that many people is completely unrealistic.”

Although the Government's Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta said there would be local input.

There would be sub-regional groups, also co-governed with iwi, that would better allow for the views of smaller groups within the territory of a water entity to have a say in the decisions of the regional groups.

“That will take a number of these strategic decisions closer back to community to enable the types of outcomes that communities want to see,” Mahuta said.