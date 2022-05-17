Grant, Bolger and Davis not seeking re-election to the Gore District Council

Gore District councillors, from left, Doug Grant, Cliff Bolger and Nicky Davis have decided not to seek re-election.

Doug Grant hopes someone challenges Tracy Hicks for the Gore district mayoralty – but it won’t be him.

Grant is not seeking re-election at this year’s local body elections, as a job offer means he’s moving to Christchurch.

And his won't be the only empty seat around the council table – Cliff Bolger and Nicky Davis are also not seeking re-election, and Richard McPhail, Glenys Dickson and John Gardyne are undecided.

Grant has been a Gore district councillor for 10 years but says a job opportunity in Christchurch offered a lifestyle change that was too good to turn down.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Gore District Council launches rates deferral scheme for financial hardship

* No election campaign expenses for three Gore councillors

* New councillors and deputy mayor for Gore District Council

* Former top cop McPhail voted to Gore District Council



“Ten years is a good time to bow out,’’ he said.

“Local body politics is changing quickly. This Government is pushing through legislation that it shouldn’t be sticking its nose into, and I think councils will have less of a voice.’’

Grant has been approached by some ‘'very eager’’ people in the community who were keen to take his place.

“It would be nice to see someone challenging the mayor. He's been there a long time and having a free ride like that isn’t always healthy, in my opinion,’’ he said.

Hicks announced in January that he would seek a seventh term as Gore district mayor, but said it would be his last.

But long-term councillor Cliff Bolger won't be joining him in the council chamber.

Bolger said that after 24 years as serving as a councillor, and some of that time as deputy mayor, he would not seek re-election this time around.

“I wish the others good luck,’’ he said.

Davis simply said she would not be seeking re-election.

Three other councillors remain undecided about their political futures.

District-wide councillor Richard McPhail said he had not made a decision about whether to stand again and would have to assess his workload before making any decisions.

And Waikaka ward councillor John Gardyne said he too had not made up his mind yet.

“I probably will, but I’ve still got to weigh it up,’’ he said.

Glenys Dickson was also undecided.

“One week I am and the next I’m not,’' she said.

Deputy mayor Bronwyn Reid said she would seek re-election but had no aspirations of running against Hicks for the top job.

“Definitely not, I wouldn't do that – it’s too busy,’’ she said .

Bret Highsted also confirmed he would be standing again, but he also ruled out running for mayor, saying he believed Hicks was doing a good job.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gore District Mayor Tracy Hicks will seek a seventh term as mayor at the local body elections in October. (File photo)

Mataura ward councillor Neville Phillips also confirmed he would stand again, saying there were '’a few things he wanted to see resolved.’’

Two councillors who are nearing the end of their first terms are hoping to get elected again.

Waimumu-Kaiwera Ward councillor Stewart MacDonell said he was ‘’keen to throw his hat in the ring’’ for another term, while Gore ward councillor Nick Grant plans to stand for re-election, but said he won’t stand for mayor.

“(My) wife said no. I’ve been working on her for two years and the answer is still the same,’’ he said.

Candidate nominations for this year's local government elections open on July 15, and the election will be held on October 8.