Bus driver shortage: New wave of cuts in east Auckland

Transport Minister Michael Wood speaks on the first day of half price public transport fares.

Bus services in eastern Auckland are being reduced as a shortage of drivers across the city makes it impossible to maintain a full timetable.

Most of the 13 routes affected are feeder or local services, with cuts to 179 services a day, beginning on May 23 and running for three months, mostly by the operator Howick and Eastern.

The Auckland Tramways Union estimated there were around 200 vacancies for bus drivers across the region.

The cuts come just over halfway through a three-month halving of fares designed to boost patronage, – now extended to five months, and a push by Auckland Transport (AT) to rebuild public transport use, hit hard by Covid-19 restrictions.

READ MORE:

* Auckland Covid-19 upswing: 1400 bus trips cut per day as staff fall sick

* Fair Pay Agreements are a step closer to becoming law

* Christchurch bus services to be scaled back during weekdays due to driver shortage



AT said it would reduce weekday services to the less frequent Saturday timetable.

It also said it had been advised by its rail operator that there would be cancellations this weekend due to short staffing.

The long-term bus service cuts, reducing many frequencies from half-hourly to hourly, joined a reduction in ferry services on some routes being extended to October, due to crew shortages.

In a statement, AT cited an “increase in Covid cases” causing an increasing number of cancellations, but the union said Covid-19 was a lesser factor than the worsening driver shortage.

Driving a truck is now paying $30 an hour, or more for higher licences, with better hours – in some cases no weekends and no night shifts,” said Gary Froggatt the union president.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Up to 1400 services a day have been cut in Auckland during May due to driver illness and vacancies.

Froggatt said some bus drivers in Auckland worked split-shifts across 15 hours, and negotiations continued with AT on trying to improve conditions, such as cutting the maximum daily span to 12 hours.

The Budget included four-year funding of $60 million to help try to improve driver conditions in contracts signed with councils, but Froggatt said that sum would be spread thinly.

AT said it was trying to minimise the disruptions, which in May were causing up to 1400 cancellations a day.

“We're working with bus operators to maintain where possible first and last services, avoid cancelling two or more services in a row, and focus on school services and highly used routes and those where there is no alternative transport,” it said in an alert to customers.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The Tramways Union said bus drivers could earn more driving trucks, with better hours.

“These routes will be operating a Saturday timetable with some additional services early in the morning and late at night.”

The services affected are 298, 323, 711, 712, 733, 734, 735, 739, 743, 744, 747, 782, 783, with details on AT’s website.