Tasman District Council Richmond ward vacancy to remain unfilled

An extraordinary vacancy on Tasman District Council created by the resignation of Richmond ward councillor Dana Wensley will remain unfilled until the local government elections in October.

One of four Richmond ward councillors and chairperson of the regulatory committee, Wensley resigned on May 5 to concentrate on a new Auckland-based role as researcher for the Child Poverty Action Group.

Elected members on Thursday voted in favour of leaving the position vacant due to the closeness of the election. Other councillors were appointed to replace Wensley on committees and subcommittees for the remainder of the term.

Councillor Chris Hill will take over as chairperson of the regulatory committee and will also join the community awards subcommittee.

Councillor Christeen MacKenzie will fill the vacancy on the chief executive officer review committee, councillor Kit Maling is to take over as chairperson of the community awards subcommittee and councillor Trevor Tuffnell will fill a vacancy on the community grants subcommittee.

Candidate nominations for the local government elections will be open from July 15 to August 12 with postal voting from September 16. Election day is October 8.

Elections for the Tasman District Council positions will be held using the first-past-the-post system.