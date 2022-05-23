Deputy mayor prepares for say despite conflict of interest advice

Deputy mayor Nobby Clark wants the Invercargill City Council to stick to the 4% rates rise forecast in the long-term-plan and not increase it further.

Invercargill’s deputy mayor is preparing to participate in an annual plan deliberation despite receiving advice on a potential conflict of interest.

The Invercargill City Council will discuss its 2022-2023 annual plan on Tuesday.

Included is a recommended 7.15% rates increase and a $75 million new museum build for the city.

During the public consultation process deputy mayor Nobby Clark took the unusual approach of submitting to his own council on behalf of the Invercargill Ratepayers Advocacy Group.

READ MORE:

* Rebecca Amundsen announces Invercargill mayoralty bid

* Off-the-grid village at odds with Invercargill City Council over fee increase

* National: Three Waters could 'rip the heart' out of some small councils



The group opposed the council increasing rates beyond the 4% forecast in the 2021-2031 long-term plan.

Before the hearing council staff advised Clark that a councillor should not be both submit on the matter and take part in determining on that submission.

Clark opted to proceed with making the public submission to his council and now also intends to take part in the deliberations on Tuesday.

He said if he was challenged by colleagues on the matter at Tuesday’s meeting he would accept whatever the outcome was.

But he did not feel he was conflicted.

“How can I be conflicted if I’m advocating for ratepayers? And I’m just advocating for what was put in the long-term plan nine months ago.”

If it was decided he would not take part in the discussion, Clark said he would still make his views clear on whatever rates increase was decided, so the public knew where he stood.

Council staff has put up a paper for Tuesday’s meeting which provides advice around conflict of interest.

However, the report, prepared by council’s governance and legal manager Michael Morris, does not provide a recommendation as to if Clark should be removed from taking part in Tuesday’s deliberations or not.

Morris says under standing orders, in regard to non-financial conflicts, only the councillor is able to make the determination themselves on conflict.

Although, as part of the report, it outlines advice from the auditor general’s office that states if a councillor makes a submission they must sit out from the decision-making process.

As part of the auditor general’s advice, it provides a hypothetical scenario as a guide for councils.

The scenario is based on a council proposing to adopt a new bylaw on the location of brothels. A councillor felt strongly about the draft bylaw lodged a submission as part of the consultation process.

The auditor general office’s guide says that councillor should not participate in the council’s decision on whether to adopt the draft bylaw.

However, Morris says the current matter at the Invercargill council is not exactly the same as the hypothetical scenario offered up.

“Unlike the scenario provided by the auditor- general, while there is a single decision that sets the rates, this is a culmination of a number of prior decisions.

“It is a range of decisions covering projects, operating costs, borrowing and capital replacement that ultimately determine the final rates figure that is presented to council.”

The report says there is a risk that by a councillor remaining to make the decisions on the member’s own submission, it could potentially lead to a judicial review.