Auckland mayoralty: Viv Beck wants to use bus, cycle lane fund to reduce road congestion

Auckland mayoral candidate Viv Beck wants to divert most of the $300 million earmarked for small and easy bus and cycle lane improvements into a fund to decongest general traffic.

Beck has proposed creating a congestion reduction unit, taking $200m earmarked over the next decade to improve existing roads for alternatives to private motoring and to help freight.

“Auckland Council and AT [Auckland Transport] have not done nearly enough to address general traffic congestion in recent years,” Beck said.

Her plan would have a much greater emphasis on getting general traffic moving, she said.

Her idea is modelled on initiatives in Sydney and Brisbane, and would focus on what she called “Aucklanders’ number one transport priority”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff More bus lanes are planned with a $300m fund which Viv Beck wants to mostly reprioritise to fix general congestion. (File photo)

The smaller-scale projects would tackle pinch-points at intersections, more flexible traffic light phasing and more use of clearways and dynamic lanes – where lane directions change in line with peak flows.

Beck’s plan would significantly redirect funding in the latest iteration of the joint AT-Waka Kotahi “Road Network Optimisation” programme.

The agencies said that programme had cut annual travel times by half a million hours a year and emissions by 550 tonnes a year since 2010 and would focus in future on reducing carbon emissions.

The agencies’ programme tweaked existing roads to ”encourage greater uptake of public transport and walking and cycling”.

There was some overlap between the current plan and Beck’s proposal but the agencies’ programme encouraged “other transport options, like walking, cycling and public transport”.

AT said the programme showed benefits of $3.20 for every $1 spent.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Simple cycling improvements are one focus of AT’s $300 million “Road Network Optimisation” programme. (File photo)

Beck also said her plan would generate “really high benefits”.

Congestion was “the number one transport issue Aucklanders are telling me needs greater action”, she said.

AT and Waka Kotahi’s boards have just signed off the business case for road network optimisation and approved $75m to be spent in the first three years of the coming decade.