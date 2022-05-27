What lies beneath: New 3-D maps help authorities identify hazards in Otago

The Otago Regional Council has released new 3-D imagery of Dunedin and Mosgiel.

Identifying natural hazards, such as erosions and landslips, has been made easier with new hi-tech maps of Dunedin and Mosgiel.

The maps were created by firing light pulses to the ground from a fixed-wing plane and measuring the return echo to record surface elevation measurements.

The subsequent 3-D modelling that was created had many applications, but would be particularly useful for identifying and mapping natural hazards, Otago Regional Council spatial analyst Andrew Welsh said.

“In terms of natural hazards, the LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) mapping will complement ongoing work on coastal hazards and rockfall in the Dunedin area.”

READ MORE:

* Southland soil scientists mapping the undiscovered

* Aerial laser beam survey provides detailed information on Taranaki topography

* Wānaka tsunami warning follows new evidence of active fault line



Otago Regional Council/Supplied A fixed-wing plane flies over coastal Otago to help create 3-D maps of the area.

The data, covering about 50 kilometres of Dunedin and Mosgiel’s urban areas, was now available free for public use on the Land Information New Zealand’s website.

More than 4000 square kilometres of coastal Otago would be added to the website shortly.

The project was a partnership between Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand and the Otago Regional Council.

The third and final phase of data-capture was now under way in the Manuherekia River catchment, followed by some areas in Central Otago later this year.

In total, data for about 8000sqkm of Otago LiDAR would be collected and made publicly accessible.