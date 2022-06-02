Councillor loses $12 parking ticket legal battle in Court of Appeal

A councillor who took up a legal battle with his own council over a $12 parking ticket has lost his case in the Court of Appeal – and now faces the prospect of paying tens of thousands of dollars in costs.

Dunedin councillor Lee Vandervis was given the parking ticket on September 13, 2019.

From the footpath Vandervis could see a sign on the meter stating that the rate was $2 per 30 minutes.

He did not notice that on the street side the meter had a P30 sign, restricting parking to 30 minutes only. He paid $4.20 into the meter thinking that he had parking for over one hour.

But when he returned after an hour he found his car being ticketed.

A High Court decision in 2020, which rejected the councillor’s application for a judicial review, noted: “That relatively innocuous event was the catalyst for what followed.”

After being given the ticket, Vandervis became involved in a verbal spat with a council customer service representative after complaining about what he said was poor signage.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Cr Lee Vandervis has lost his Court of Appeal case over a $12 parking ticket.

The altercation took place at the council’s civic centre, with the staffer describing the councillor as “aggressive, loud and intimidating” in a code of conduct complaint.

As part of his evidence to council, Vandervis included a video of the incident.

A preliminary finding of a material breach of the code of conduct came near the 2019 local body election, as Vandervis – who was the highest polling councillor at the last election – eyed the Dunedin mayoralty, which was won by Aaron Hawkins.

Cr Vandervis was later censured by council, but the matter did not end there.

It led to a judicial review, and later a case before the Court of Appeal, and the decision was released on Thursday morning.

Vandervis’ case was dismissed, and he was ordered to pay costs.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Vandervis and Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins.

His lawyer argued that what led to him being censured was invalid because it was not made by an authorised person under the council’s code of conduct.

That argument was rejected, and it was found that the chief executive (former chief executive Sue Bidrose) considered the complaint and chose to pursue it as the employer of the staff member.

Vandervis also argued the investigation that led to him being censured was in breach of natural justice because he was not adequately informed of the complaint and the evidence relied upon.

He also clamed he was not given an adequate chance to respond before it was determined that he had breached the code of conduct.

“We have found that the complaint was made by the chief executive and there was no breach of natural justice,” the decision noted.

Vandervis, on Thursday morning, told Stuff ‘’I am disappointed in the appeal decision and will consider our options when the appeal detail has been studied’’.

The mounting legal lost

In November 2020, Stuff reported that Vandervis’ fight over the $12 parking ticket had cost more than $14,000 – and the bill was expected to rise.

On Wednesday, the Dunedin City Council confirmed the cost had risen to $101,682.85 (GST inclusive).

That’s the equivalent of 8473 $12 parking tickets.

A breakdown of those costs show the matter cost the council:

Initial investigation/code of conduct $14,148

Judicial review in the High Court $56,678.44

Court of Appeal (to date) $30,856.41

The council has paid the costs, with a decision on costs to be determined pending the outcome of the Court of Appeal process.

Asked about council’s legal costs following the dispute, Vandervis replied on Wednesday night: “As you know, there was no parking dispute, you unashamed liar.”

Earlier this year Stuff reported a mysterious third party had paid the ticket behind the spat.

“As I have said publicly, the ticket was inappropriate, payment was never demanded of me, and it was never paid,’’ Vandervis said in April.

Included in his email responses was abuse directed at a Stuff reporter, who he described as a “lying fiction-writing creep’’.

He alleged that the council was behind “leaking falsehoods to media to smear me with untruths” prior to the 2019 mayoral election.