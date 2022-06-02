Auckland mayoralty: Transport agency wants city traffic jams, Craig Lord claims

Auckland mayoral candidate Craig Lord talks to Stuff's Todd Niall about his chances in the October 2022 elections.(Video April 2022)

Auckland mayoral candidate Craig Lord believes the city’s transport agency is deliberately creating congestion, as a means of getting people out of their cars.

Lord told an online business audience he had a “certified letter where the boss of AT [Auckland Transport] has said that at a meeting”.

However when asked to supply the letter, which Lord became increasingly uncertain about when quizzed by media, he fell short of backing up his claim.

Stuff asked Lord whether the letter was by AT’s chief executive or about him.

“I’d have to open it up on the computer and confirm that and come back to you with that. I’m sure it was the CEO,” said Lord.

“They are purposely creating constriction and congestion to get people out of vehicles, it’s terrible,” he told the audience on the Newmarket and Parnell Business Associations’ online forum.

When he later forwarded a copy of the letter, it turned out to be a second-hand account from 2017 of comments said to have been made by Auckland Council’s former chief executive Stephen Town.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Creating congestion in Auckland is a government-mandated goal, says mayoral candidate Craig Lord. (File photo)

Lord offered a series of views on transport, and said no more roads needed to be built, other than the proposed Kumeū Bypass, the Mill Road arterial in the south and the Hill St upgrade in Warkworth.

He wanted the electric commuter rail network extended to Huapai, and described the undersized tunnel that would first need enlarging, as a “minor fix compared to everything else”.

Lord was asked about a post on his mayoral campaign Facebook page, featuring a photo of mayor Phil Goff with the word “Liar” splashed across it.

Lord took issue with Auckland Council accepting around $500 million in the government-mandated Three Waters reform, while Goff publicly expressed opposition to aspects of it.

When asked where the “lie” was, Lord said it was “one person saying one thing and doing another”.

Goff and his council’s opposition to Auckland-specific aspects of the reforms is well-known, and in a statement the mayor said he had not seen the post and was “focused on important matters”.

“Given Auckland Council has no legal ability to prevent the reform, Mr Lord should explain to Aucklanders why he would refuse hundreds of millions of dollars of government funding,” said Goff, who retires in October.

“Doing so will do nothing to stop the reform progressing, and [Lord should say whether he’ll ramp up rates or slash services and investment to make up the shortfall.”

Lord recapped previously stated views, that the council should define “core business” and stick to it, though he couldn’t say what activities might fall outside that definition.

He is joined in the race to October’s mayoral election by Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck, businessman Wayne Brown, councillor Efeso Collins, Hibiscus and Bays local board chair Gary Brown, New Conservative party co-leader Ted Johnston, restaurateur Leo Molloy and animal rights candidate Michael Morris.