Canterbury town set to double in size after approval of controversial subdivision

Part of the farmland on the outskirts of Lincoln, which has been approved for housing development, which would see Lincoln almost double in size.

An MP has slammed a Canterbury council’s decision to give the green light to a controversial 1700-lot housing development, just over a month out from legislation which could have stopped it.

On Wednesday, Selwyn district councillors approved a plan change which would re-zone 186 hectares of rural land outside Lincoln to residential land, nearly doubling it in size.

Rolleston Industrial Developments – owned by the Carter Group’s Philip and Tim Carter – first applied for the plan change to create a 2000-lot subdivision in late 2020. That number was later revised to 1710 lots.

Last month independent commissioner David Caldwell gave the development his stamp of approval, and recommended that the council should approve the plan change.

READ MORE:

* Significant Timaru subdivision granted resource consent

* New 800-home subdivision would create satellite town in North Canterbury

* Nearby councils could sink plans for new solar homes in satellite town



The Lincoln South development faced fierce opposition from residents, who said their little town was not set up to handle nearly doubling in size.

The local medical centre was full, some said, and the high school was already relying on temporary buildings.

The site also fell outside urban development boundaries developed by the Greater Christchurch Partnership.

On top of that, soil scientists say at least half the lot is made up of highly productive farmland – which councils will be required to protect under a new National Policy Statement (NPS) Cabinet will finalise late next month.

STUFF The town of Lincoln could get thousands of new residents if a development bid by Christchurch’s Carter Group succeeds (video first published March 2021).

Green MP Eugenie Sage said the council’s decision was “disappointing”.

While the recently-enacted NPS for Urban Development required councils to consider private plan change requests, “it doesn’t require the council to grant them”.

Sage said the decision cut across the previous “sensible” urban growth planning for Greater Christchurch, which included good infrastructure and transport connections.

“[The plan change] risks overwhelming Lincoln, creating single-storey sprawl across productive food-producing soils.

“Canterbury would benefit from more medium and higher density development in existing urban areas, not more car dependent sprawl.”

Supplied Green Party MP Eugenie Sage says the development cuts across important food-producing soils (file photo).

A number of Selwyn councillors, including Mayor Sam Broughton, have previously spoken out against the development.

Broughton previously told Stuff the district needed to focus on increasing housing density.

“We can’t continue to spread over the plains. It’s too expensive for infrastructure provision and isn’t a good use of our great soil.

“We need government legislation to help protect highly productive land and balance urban growth. More up and less out.”

All but two councillors still voted in favour of the plan change. Independent commissioners sit through hearings and listen to all the evidence on a topic, and councils which vote against their recommendations open themselves up to the risk of severe legal proceedings.

In the meeting on Wednesday, local Springs ward councillor Grant Miller said it was “a difficult decision”.

“It gives me no joy as a local councillor to say I will be supporting this recommendation, because it is the right thing to do [to support the commissioner who has sat through the hearings].”

Supplied Selwyn District Mayor Sam Broughton previously said the district needed to focus on building up, not out. (file photo).

The community was rightly concerned about the lack of infrastructure to support a development of this size, he said, particularly around roads, education, and health.

Miller said Lincoln High School had been treated “shabbily” by the Ministry of Education, and there was “no doubt” there was pressure on local medical services.

There would need to be a significant investment in Lincoln’s infrastructure, he said, and the council would need to advocate for both the school and more local healthcare services.

“I guess for my local community, they will be disappointed in what I’m saying to them, and they’ll be disappointed in me.

“But I must accept the rules, legislation and advice in front of me today, and vote in favour.”

Councillor Sophie McInnes tried unsuccessfully to get the decision pushed back until September.

This would give the Government time to release its “imminent” NPS on highly productive land, and for Caldwell to review the proposal and take it into account.

Concerned locals were poking valid holes in what they saw as the developer’s attempt to exploit loopholes, she said.

Stuff The Carter Group’s subdivision plan for Lincoln.

“We have a community that feels unheard, even when they have subject experts who live and work among them.”

Keith Cameron, an emeritus professor of soil science at the University of Lincoln, has researched Selwyn’s soils for over 40 years.

“We estimate around half the site consists of highly productive land.”

Lincoln had already lost 300 hectares of its highly productive land to housing subdivisions in the last 25 years, he said.

He estimated the new development would reduce Lincoln’s it by another 25%.

“Approval of [the plan change] would rob future generations of highly productive land for food production.”

“No one’s saying we don’t need housing, we all agree [on] that. [But] not covering up the most productive land in NZ.”

Developer Tim Carter said they were “delighted” council had accepted the commissioner’s recommendation to rezone the Lincoln South development.

It would be a “master-plan development”, he said, and the future expansion of Lincoln would be done in a co-ordinated and planned way.

“It will include numerous walkways and cycleways.

“It will also include three commercial centres, and we acknowledge the community’s desire for a medical centre and a supermarket. We have already met with the Ministry of Education as we understand the need for future schools in the area.”

Supplied/Stuff Developer Tim Carter says the development will maintain Lincoln’s village character (file photo).

Carter said there was a huge shortage of residential sections in Lincoln and Selwyn as a whole, and they have already had more than 300 registrations of interest in sections.

“It is important to us that this development maintains Lincoln’s character and rural feel and incorporates the feedback and desires of the local community.”

Submitters now have 30 days, in which they can lodge an appeal to the Environment Court.

Earlier this year, Selwyn District Council shot down a similar application by the Carter Group to build 2100 new homes in nearby Rolleston, also on Caldwell’s recommendation.