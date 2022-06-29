Pay rises of more than 6% for some Auckland local politicians

Auckland’s mayor won’t get a pay rise this year, but the salaries for the council’s local board members will rise by up to nearly 7% depending on population growth in their area.

There may also be small pay rises for some senior councillors, depending on how they decide to carve up a pool of salary money, following the October 8 local body elections.

The latest pay decisions have been made by the independent Remuneration Authority and follow a well-signalled direction introduced in 2019.

The Remuneration Authority sets pay for key public office holders, including the prime minister, other government ministers and judges.

Pay rises for the 149 members of 21 local boards are linked to a formula based mainly on population.

Members of West Auckland’s fast-growing Whau Local Board will receive an increase of 6.87%.

In other high growth areas, the Māngere-Ōtāhuhu increase is 6.4% and Henderson-Massey 5.92%. Meanwhile, in slower-growing Albert-Eden, salaries will be up about 3.5%.

Board chairperson roles are assessed as full-time jobs. After the election, the biggest chairperson salaries will be earned on the Māngere-Ōtāhuhu and Ōtara-Papatoetoe local boards, about $107,000.

Whau Local board chairperson Kay Thomas said she had put aside looking at the pay until after the election, but said the level of salaries for ordinary board members – deemed to be 20 hour a week jobs – was too low.

Auckland Council salaries for many elected members will rise after October's election.

“I’m concerned we have some outstanding members who have to split that time with having another job – all clearly have to find other employment,” Thomas said.

She said some had to miss official engagements because of clashes with their other job and the 20 hours’ pay did not reflect the workload.

“Our agenda for our last meeting was 327 pages,” she said – all of which had to be read by the board members.

The mayor’s salary will remain fixed at $296,000 though to mid-2023 and a ward councillor will stay on $107,794.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland mayor Phil Goff retires in October and his successor will earn the same pay – $296,000.

The amounts paid to the deputy mayor, committee chairpeople and other designated roles will be set by the incoming councillors themselves, from a pool fixed by the authority.

That pool will increase by 1.4% to nearly $2.6 million for the inauguration of the new council, which will be sworn in at the start of November.

In February, Auckland Council’s chief executive Jim Stabback was given a 5% pay rise, taking his salary to $630,000, although an external assessment showed the market rate was $715,000.

Council staff who are members of the Public Service Association union may do better in negotiations that are still under way, thanks to an earlier agreement by the council to link their pay rises to the inflation rate in December each year.

An inflation spike put that figure at 5.6% in December 2021, compared with previous annual pay rises of 1.4% in 2021 and 1.3% plus one day’s leave in 2020.

The union has subsequently noted the ongoing surge in inflation has pushed the cost of living higher since then.