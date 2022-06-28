Auckland mayoralty: Candidates wants councillors on Auckland Transport board

One hundred people across Auckland were asked if they could name their mayoral candidates. Not many could.

The practice of councillors sitting on the board of Auckland Transport could be on its way back, with leading mayoral candidates all in favour of the idea.

Five candidates all spoke in favour of the move during a debate in Ellerslie on Monday evening, some finding – to their surprise – they all agreed with each other.

Two councillors sat on Auckland Transport’s board during the first two terms of the amalgamated Auckland Council, from 2010, but the practice was ended by incoming mayor Phil Goff in 2016.

Candidate Efeso Collins, a sitting Manukau ward councillor, said he was in favour of councillors sitting as directors to better ensure the agency was in step with the political direction of the council.

“AT failed us when it went out with its parking strategy, and we were left behind a little bit,” he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland’s leading mayoral candidates want councillors to sit on the board of Auckland Transport again. (File photo)

Discussion among the five candidates – Collins, Viv Beck, Wayne Brown, Craig Lord and Leo Molloy – was a tame affair before an audience of 50 at the Ellerslie Residents’ Association event.

Brown said he favoured climate change spending to be focussed on countering the impacts of global warming, rather than trying to avert it.

Lord hammered his favourite policy of getting the next council to decide a list of core functions it would concentrate on – without suggesting what those might be – and called investing in cycle lanes “idiotic”.

In response to questions, one on the degree to which special character housing should be protected under government-driven intensification rules, most spoke in favour of protecting heritage – although both Molloy and Collins agreed that sprawl was unaffordable.

An attempt by someone in the audience to get their personal views on abortion law was ruled out by the meeting chairperson and none of the candidates were interested in responding.

Asked about leadership style, Beck described herself as “collaborative but firm”, while Brown pointed to leadership roles he had had in major public entities, such as the Auckland District Health Board.

Todd Niall/Stuff Mayoral candidates Efeso Collins, left, Craig Lord, Viv Beck, Wayne Brown and Leo Molloy at the Ellerslie debate.

“Whatever I’m doing must work, because they all get better,” he told the audience.

Molloy suggested the question had been framed to “diminish him” and said as mayor he would not be delegating and he wouldn’t be wasting time with informational “workshops” and focus groups.

A little over three months remain before local body elections on October 8.