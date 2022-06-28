Unsafe and unhappy: Wellingtonians deliver fail grade to council and city safety

Liz Mellish says the key message of Te Aro Pā is that iwi were driven out.

Wellingtonians' perception of their council and safety in the city has plummeted in a new poll.

The Wellington City Council regularly surveys its students to see how they feel about the state of their city.

But the new one - the last annual survey before Wellingtonians vote for new city leaders - has delivered bad news: 88% of Wellingtonians have little faith in how the council makes decisions and the levels of those feeling safe in the city is at an all-time low, despite a council-led initiative directly designed to make safety a top priority.

However, the council has pointed out its annual Residents Monitoring Survey was carried out in February – a period that a large part of the central city was overtaken by a volatile and, at times, violent 23-day occupation of Parliament’s grounds in opposition to the Covid-19 vaccine mandate and other causes.

Last year, just 16% of residents – down from 30% a year earlier – were satisfied with how the council made decisions. That number dropped to 12% in 2022. Council infighting, not listening to residents, and a lack of transparency were the biggest gripes.

Wellington City Council A digital rendering of the Dixon St urban design upgrade by the Wellington City Council, which aims to prevent crime in the notorious Te Aro park area.

Rankings for people who thought the city was lively and attractive, easy to use, easy to get to, and easy to enjoy, were lower than they had been since recordings were referenced back to in 2014.

Despite a large investment in cycleways, people’s views on the ease of cycling had dropped: 37% said it was good in 2017, compared with 17% in 2022.

Central city safety after dark was already plummeting in successive years, with 76% feeling safe after dark in 2019, 71% in 2020, and 57% in 2021. This year, just 45% felt safe in the city after dark.

The drop is despite the 2021 launch of the Pōneke Promise.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wellington had a “tough couple of years”, Mayor Andy Foster said.

The $7.7 million initiative to improve safety through measures such as lighting, laneway improvements and a new community hub was launched in 2021 by the Wellington City Council, police, and other agencies to try to make the city safe.

Council strategy policy and research manager Baz Kaufman showed a council briefing police data showing no notable increase in reported central city crime but said perceptions could be slow to change.

Chris Wilkinson, managing director of First Retail Group, one of those involved in setting up the promise, believed the timing of the survey at the same time as the Parliament occupation was “in retrospect, unwise” and would have doubtlessly impacted how people felt about central city safety and their council.

He believed the city was now safer.

Tory Whanau/Stuff Mayoral candidate Tory Whanau said city safety was a big part of her campaign.

Wellington mayoral candidate Tory Whanau said addressing city safety would be a priority of her campaign policies, which are being launched on Thursday.

“I’ve heard, from women in particular, they feel unsafe walking down some of the streets.” This was heightened during the occupation, she said.

Mayor Andy Foster said the survey showed people wanted the council to focus on pipes, urban development, getting around the city, safety in the central city and returning vibrancy to the city.