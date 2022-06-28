Invercargill deputy mayor questions council employee expense, alongside rate rise

Deputy mayor Nobby Clark has questioned the amount his council is spending on consultants and contractors. [File photo].

The Invercargill City Council has set its rate rise at 6.53%, although not before its deputy mayor raised questions about a $2.7m increase to its employee expense budget.

The council adopted its 2022-23 annual plan on Tuesday which included the 6.53% rate increase. It’s up on the 4% increase that the council initially forecasted in the 2021-2031 long-term plan.

Council has pointed to various cost increases behind the larger than forecast rate rise, both through its capital works programme and operational costs.

The impact of minimum wage and market changes on staff salaries were part of the cost increase to council.

The long-term plan had a budget of $27.9 million for employee expenses for the 2022-23 year, but that cost was now budgeted at $30.6m.

Deputy mayor Nobby Clark questioned that jump.

“I just want some explanation why our costs are going up by 15%,” Clark said.

“One of our biggest line entries that we can manage is our personal costs and our operating costs. I’ve asked every quarter for the past 11 quarters for a breakdown of personal costs, and I’ve got it once.”

“It’s mind-blogging how our costs go up by such a large amount and I haven’t been able to get a straight answer for nearly three years.”

He didn’t expect the $2.7m increase in budgeted employee expenses would have stemmed from just individual staff wage increases.

Cr Ian Pottinger thought the impact of the Government’s minimum wage increase should have already been factored in when the long-term plan was completed.

Mana whenua representative Evelyn Cook wondered why the matter had been raised at Tuesday’s meeting and not at earlier meetings when the rate rise had been deliberated.

Cook said she would also be disturbed if she heard the council talking about treating staff not as good simply because other costs had gone up.

“If we value people who work for us, then we have to meet what is fair and reasonable in the market, and that includes when we recruit,” Cook said.

“We need good quality staff who want to be here working for us, and having conversations like this, that are directed at our most valuable asset, which is our staff, is deeply, deeply disturbing.”

Clark said he agreed with Cook and clarified that what he wanted to know was how much had been, and is expected to be, spent on consultants, contractors, and legal fees, and how that impacted the council’s personal costs.

Cr Darren Ludlow - who is the council’s performance, policy, and partnerships chairperson – said he would have a crack at answering that.

“Apart from what’s going on with minimum wages and living wages, the entire job market is saturated. Recruiting has become quite a challenge.

“So from that perspective, in order to attract staff, salaries, packages, flexibilities, all these things have changed in the marketplace. We need to be able to compete with that,” Ludlow said.

Ludlow added that while the council had a large number of staff vacancies it still had a lot of work to be done, and to do that they have had to contract in consultants to fill those gaps.

“Is it cheap? No, it’s not. But either the work piles up or we get someone to help us through it.”

The annual plan was eventually adopted, including the 6.53% rate increase. Although Clark, and fellow councillors Ian Pottinger, Allan Arnold, and Peter Kett voted against it.