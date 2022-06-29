Auckland mayoralty: Most people support free public transport, survey finds

Efeso Collins outlines what his priorities will be if he becomes Auckland's next mayor.(Video from February 2022)

A majority of Aucklanders support the idea of making public transport fare-free, according to an opinion poll released by mayoral candidate Efeso Collins.

The Talbot Mills poll of 772 Aucklanders found 73% backed the idea, 7% opposed, with 17% neutral and 4% unsure (figures rounded to nearest 1%).

Collins has made fare-free public transport his flagship policy in the contest to become mayor on October 8, and previously backed a trade-union funded research paper, which argued the idea would boost patronage and improve equitable access to transport.

Rival mayoral candidate Leo Molloy has proposed a 12-month trial of fare-free travel, to be funded out of the Regional Fuel Tax reserves, with the tax then being scrapped.

The most recent estimate by Auckland Transport of how much axing fares would cost was $382 million a year.

"This polling shows a clear public mandate for change, and for making public transport fares-free," said Collins.

"Fare-free public transport is a quadruple win: good for easing cost of living pressures, lowering emissions, tackling congestion and revitalising our economy and town centres," he said.

Other mayoral candidates have been less keen, with centre-right candidate Viv Beck saying she would rather invest in improving services.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff Passengers at Auckland’s downtown Britomart train station. (File photo)

Collins, and the report by former Aucklander Dr Jenny McArthur, now an associate professor in Urban Infrastructure and Policy at University College London, said it was not an “either or” choice.

McArthur said overseas cities which have brought in trials of free public transport have also improved the quality of the services.

"I will commit to this change as mayor – as well as committing to improving the reach of the network and the quality of services – as part of building a just, safe, and sustainable Auckland," said Collins.

The Talbot Mills poll had a margin of error of 3.5%.