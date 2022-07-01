Protected character housing areas to shrink after marathon Auckland debate

Ahead of the Auckland Heritage Festival, Stuff got a sneak peek inside the St James Theatre with former Auckland Council principal heritage advisor George Farrant.

Advocates for Auckland’s “special character” housing have failed to save thousands of older homes from losing their protection, under new government-directed housing intensification rules.

In a marathon 11-hour meeting Auckland councillors voted to broadly shrink the size of protected “Special Character Areas” (SCA) in older suburbs from around 21,000 homes to 15,000.

An at-times emotional debate played out as the council finalised how it would modify its 2016 Unitary Plan, to fit with new intensification rules the government and National Party believe will boost development capacity and housing supply.

However it also was not a victory for opponents of protections, with strong arguments that even reduced protection was still too much, and more higher density housing was needed in areas close to centres.

The government’s National Policy Statement-Urban Development (NPS-UD) calls for widespread three-storey zoning and six storeys closer to town centres, leaving councils to determine “qualifying matters” or exemptions.

The size of “walkable” distances, inside which density should concentrate around the city centre, 14 suburban centres, and main transport routes, are still to be finalised in a legislative race against time.

Council staff repeatedly said they were running out of time to further refine or research changes to proposals, with councillors having to sign off the plan on August 4, and have it formally in place before the August 20 deadline set by the Government.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The number of character villas protected will reduce under changes to Auckland’s Unitary Plan (file photo)

Planning committee chair Chris Darby said there had been plenty of fruitless lobbying for more time.

“Requests have gone from our officers to the Ministry for the Environment, the mayor has asked (ministers), the deputy mayor has, and I have,” said Darby.

“The very common answer is that the deadline is set, and you shall notify” (the changes in the Unitary Plan).

John Duguid, the general manager of plans and places, also said his team did not have the resources to take on new requests for changes before the deadline.

A move by Ōrākei ward councillor Desley Simpson to expand the reduced SCAs, to include a lower quality tier of homes, potentially protecting a further 1400 homes, was opposed by staff, and defeated 10-11 in a vote.

The mayor Phil Goff said he favoured protecting “high quality” special character, and that widening the criteria would undermine the SCA case at a hearing panel that will eventually consider the city’s amended plan.

Tau Henare, a member of the Independent Māori Statutory Board, said he was against expanding the SCAs as character was not the real issue, but that “homelessness and affordability of housing” was.

Auckland Council has from the outset opposed the government’s National Policy Statement-Urban Development, and argued that its unique 2016 development blueprint the Unitary Plan already delivered the future development capacity and intensification sought by the government.

Devonport-Takapuna chair Ruth Jackson said her board wanted all the existing character areas retained, and that if necessary Auckland Council should mount a legal challenge to government directives.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Opponents of protection for villas and character homes argue more density is needed close to centres (file photo).

Brooke Loader from the Henderson-Massey local board said restricting intensification in central Auckland would put more pressure on outer-lying areas in the west which were already “bursting”.

Waitematā local board chair Richard Northey said the housing crisis and global warming had weakened the case for character protection since the Unitary Plan was signed off.

Councillors including Albany ward’s John Watson and Wayne Walker argued for the retention of the existing special character areas.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff More of Auckland will be zoned for three-six storeys. The rules are already in place at Hobsonville Point (file photo).

Waitākere ward councillor Shane Henderson delivered the most impassioned plea against protecting centrally located character housing, saying “months had been spent to effectively minimise housing supply in the city”.

Henderson said he was speaking for those living in garages, or turning up with 30 others to inspect rentals, and it was time for parts of the city other than the west and south to “do their bit” on housing.

Councillors will meet behind closed doors in a week to refine some points and the plan signed off in August will then be tested before an independent hearing panel in 2023.