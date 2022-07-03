Auckland mayoral candidate Viv Beck wants cheaper bus transit options, not light rail

Auckland mayoral candidate Viv Beck talks about scrapping the regional fuel tax as she launches her campaign at Cornwall Park.(Video from March 2022)

Centre-right Auckland mayoral candidate Viv Beck wants a roll-out of express bus routes, instead of the proposed $14.6 billion light rail system.

In another portion of Beck’s transport policy, she believed a bus rapid transit network could be in place within a decade, by bringing forward some projects, and starting cheaper alternatives to others.

Beck said light rail was no longer feasible at present, and proposed bus lanes across the isthmus to the central city as a workable solution for the next decade or more.

For the growing north-west Beck proposed a separated busway to Westgate which she said would cost $2.5 billion and could be built in five years with little disruption.



Beck’s plans for the northwest would require leap-frogging over work which has begun on a $50 million interim busway using existing motorway shoulders with new interchanges at Te Atatu and Lincoln Rd.

Other elements include progressing $110 million of upgrades to the northern busway which are currently planned but not funded, and bringing forward the Airport to Botany bus rapid transit.

“It’s about putting in place a proper rapid transit network, one that people in all parts of Auckland can benefit from,” Beck said.

“My plan is about opening up much more of Auckland to real and compelling public transport alternatives, and putting in place a network that can serve the city well into the future”.

Beck said a longer term option for the light rail route to Mt Roskill and Māngere, could be street-level light rail or bus rapid transit to Mt Roskill, and upgraded bus lanes out to the airport.



That would keep the costs much more realistic,” Beck said, than the light rail project which she expected would exceed $15 billion.

She said bus projects like Airport to Botany, and through the north-west, could be future-proofed to become light rail at some time in the future.

Other candidates’ views on transport include a commitment to fare-free public transport from Labour and Greens-endorsed Efeso Collins, and Leo Molloy wanting a 12-month trial of the idea, fund from the regional fuel tax.