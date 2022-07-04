Hoteliers fear targeted rates will spread wider if court upholds appeal

The hotel sector fears council targeted rates on businesses could become more widespread if the Supreme Court upholds an Auckland Council appeal over its contentious visitor accommodation rate.

Hotel Council Aotearoa is upset that Local Government New Zealand has joined the Auckland Council in the appeal hearing this month.

Local Government NZ successfully argued that it could provide a wider view on the implications of the court agreeing with the ruling Auckland Council’s Accommodation Provider Targeted Rate was invalid.

The Hotel Council tried but was not allowed to join the case alongside Auckland hoteliers who, at the Court of Appeal, won the argument against the now-suspended 2017 rate, which brought in $14 million a year.

The two-day hearing will be the final round of long-running opposition by hoteliers to what was the first big fiscal reform brought in by Auckland mayor Phil Goff after his election in 2016.

If the council loses, it will not only lose the right to charge an extra rate on visitor accommodation properties, but it may have to repay the $28m it raised before suspending the rate due to Covid-19.

It would also be an embarrassing defeat for Goff personally, who retires from the mayoralty in October after two terms. At last count the council had spent $1.5m defending the case.

The Hotel Council’s strategic director James Doolan said if the council and Local Government NZ win, it would widen the definition of how targeted rates can be imposed, affecting not just hotels elsewhere, but other sectors.

Targeted rates are traditionally imposed on ratepayers who benefit from the new spending they fund. In Auckland, they have been earmarked for climate action, environmental programmes and water quality upgrades.

Goff campaigned in 2016 on finding new sources of revenue for the council, and within months of election floated the idea of additionally rating hotel properties, to fund existing tourism marketing.

He initially called it a “bed tax” but it evolved into a rate on the value of properties used for visitor accommodation, and he halved the amount it would raise before gaining councillor support.

From the outset, hoteliers have outset argued that – contrary to how targeted rates should work – they pay 100% of the rate, but get only 10% of the overall spending by visitors to the city.

Local Government NZ said its national council decided on May 20 that the issue was significant enough for it to seek the court’s approval to join in.

“If left unchanged, the Court of Appeal’s decision could constrain councils’ ability to seek innovative funding solutions and undermine certainty around rating decisions,” it said in a statement.

Part of the argument is a legal precedent which determined that, for courts to overturn a political decision, there had to be a degree of unreasonableness in that decision.

“It’s important to note that LGNZ intervened without taking a position on the Auckland Council appeal and are instead focussed only on the impact of the Court of Appeal's approach on councils more generally,” said Local Government NZ.

Doolan said accommodation provider rate had been a revenue tax, reverse-engineered as a targeted rate, and there was a risk that if allowed, councils around the country could introduce their own variations on it.

The Supreme Court hearing is set down for July 20 and 21.