Invercargill council votes against joining 3 Waters group

An Invercargill city councillor suggests those who believe the Government will listen to its individual submission on Three Waters have been “living on another planet”.

Cr Ian Pottinger’s comments came after his council - in an 8-6 vote - voted down a motion to join Communities 4 Local Democracy. The group is made up of various councils and is advocating as a collective for changes to the planned Three Waters reform.

In December the Invercargill council - in a 9-6 vote - voted against joining Communities 4 Local Democracy.

Following some public angst around the Three Waters issue deputy mayor Nobby Clark gathered the support to put the matter back on the table on Tuesday which again asked council again to join.

Invercargill city councillors and staff at an infrastructural services committee meeting held at the council chambers on Tuesday.

Crs Pottinger, Clark, Allan Arnold, Nigel Skelt, Graham Lewis and Peter Kett voted in favour of joining the group.

However, they were outnumbered with Crs Lesley Soper, Rebecca Amundsen, Marcus Lush, Darren Ludlow, Alex Crackett, Lindsay Abbott, and mana whenua representatives Evelyn Cook and Pania Coote voting against joining.

Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt was an apology and did not attend the meeting.

Amundsen and Lush both expressed disappointment that the matter was being brought up again after already being voted on in December.

Crackett said she was in strong opposition to the Three Waters reform. However, she felt nothing would be achieved by joining the advocacy group at this point, and the $15,000 membership fee would be a waste of ratepayer money.

“We are going to be committing $15,000 to supporting a group, [but] the Government is forcing the mandate anyway.”

Clark, Lewis and Arnold all felt $15,000 was a worthwhile contribution to fight against the Three Waters reform in its current form given council has over $1 billion in water assets.

Although Lush suggested they were a liability and not assets to the council.

Mana whenua representative Evelyn Cook speaking at an Invercargill City Council infrastructure meeting on Tuesday.

Cook, who represents the Waihopai Runaka on council, not only voiced her opposition to joining the group but also highlighted her support for the reform.

While Communities 4 Local Democracy had indicated it wanted meaningful involvement from mana whenua Cook believed that had not been the case.

“Talking to people in the areas where some of these mayors come from, their mana whenua engagement has been appalling.

“Part of the reason mana whenua are upset with them is because of the service delivery to the areas where mana whenua live.”

Cook spoke passionately about the Invercargill council contributing as part of reform for the wider good, including those people in rural areas who may currently have poor water services.

Ludlow was disappointed that voting against joining the Communities 4 Local Democracy group had been portrayed by some as a vote in favour of Three Waters reform.

Ludlow said he did not support the reform as it stands.

Some of those who voted against joining the group pointed to the Water Services Entities Bill select committee process as to where the council can voice its opposition.

The council has put together a draft submission which does raise concerns about the draft bill.

Pottinger said through the reform process the Government did not show any indication it was listening.

He felt the only chance to put a stop to it would have been through a united front with other councils.

“This is a rushed submission process, they’re ticking boxes... We missed an opportunity, I believe, by not joining the group.”

“I will support our submission but for anyone to truly believe they are going to listen, I think they’ve been living on another planet.”