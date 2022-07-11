Race to be mayor of Kāpiti is hotting up

Kāpiti mayoral hopeful Janet Holborow has backing from the Labour Party.

The race to be Kāpiti mayor is hotting up with two sitting councillors now chasing the top job.

In May, mayor K Gurunathan said he was standing down after two terms to spend more time with his family.

First-term councillor Rob McCann​ last week announced he was standing, promising a different style of council if elected.

Deputy mayor Janet Holborow​ has joined the race, as an independent with backing from the Labour Party.

After 15 years as a councillor and two terms as deputy mayor, Holborow is emphasising her experience and local knowledge.

The cost of living, housing, climate change and sustainably growing the community are her priorities, if elected.

Supplied Kāpiti Mayor K Gurunathan and deputy mayor Janet Holborow in 2016. Gurunathan is stepping down and Holborow is chasing his job.

“Kāpiti is on a trajectory of growth and change, and I am committed to leading a council that really listens, one that acts effectively to deal with the challenges and opportunities ahead,” she said.

With the rapidly rising cost of living and housing it was important to keep rates as low as possible, Holborow said.

Other areas she will focus on include “improving and extending our cycleways”, better waste management, assessing all council buildings for carbon efficiency and “greening” spaces, towns and neighbourhoods.

With a long standing interest in the Mahara Gallery she also wants the council to do more to promote community and cultural facilities.

Long-time Waikanae resident Chris Mitchell announced in March he would be standing for mayor.