People's Choice candidates moot light rail revival, more trees for Christchurch

Getting Christchurch’s long-awaited light rail project back on track, helping the garden city earn its title, and free pool access for under-16s are all being mooted by People’s Choice candidates this election.

People’s Choice, which is fielding 31 candidates in the Christchurch City Council, community board, and Environment Canterbury (ECan) elections, officially launched its campaign on Tuesday evening.

The left-leaning political group unveiled some of its key policies.

Riccarton candidate Tyla Harrison-Hunt announced plans to push forward on developing a business case for an accessible, sustainable, and affordable mass rapid transit system for the city.

Harrison-Hunt said People’s Choice would make sure council delivered on whatever option for mass rapid transit experts recommended.

“You have our commitment we’ll progress it from day one.”

Harrison-Hunt said they imagined it would be a light rail system from Belfast to Hornby via the CBD – running along the Main South/Riccarton Rd corridor, and Papanui Rd.

People's Choice/Supplied People's Choice Riccarton candidate Tyla Harrison-Hunt wants the council to return attention to the light rail project.

“We are in a critical decade for climate change and our council has declared a climate emergency.”

Christchurch was growing in both geographic spread and population, he said.

“We need to keep our people moving, but remove our reliance on single passenger vehicles.”

Light rail would unlock jobs and housing opportunities for communities along the corridor and unclog city streets, he said, and could be a “game-changer” for areas like Riccarton, Sockburn and Hornby.

“It’s no longer a ‘nice to have’, it’s an essential piece of infrastructure.”

People’s Choice were committed to working with central government to make mass rapid transit a reality.

They would also cap public transport fares in the city at $2, until it was done. ECan had already locked in a two-year $2 flat fare trial from February 2023, but this would ensure it continued.

David White stuff.co.nz Transport Minister Michael Wood speaks at the release of the Ministry of Transport’s green paper (first published May 14, 2021).

While the final form and route of the mass rapid transit system would be developed by experts in the business case, it would need major infrastructure investment no matter the outcome, he said.

Harrison-Hunt said similar light rail project in Canberra cost nearly NZ$743 million in 2019.

“We can’t afford to not invest in our future like this.

“No matter if it’s cars or public transport growth, we will need to make major transport spends – we propose re-prioritising this towards a zero carbon mode and away from new highways.”

Central Government was looking for “transformational” transport solutions, he said.

“We’ll be talking to them about how we can work together on funding this project – we are confident it will be a productive conversation.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Current Christchurch City Councillor Pauline Cotter says every child should have access to leafy parks and playgrounds within walking distance (file photo).

Innes candidate and current councillor Pauline Cotter wants to increase the garden city’s tree cover to 50%, starting in the least-green suburbs.

Figures released in February showed just 13.5% of Christchurch was covered by tree canopy, down from 15.6% in 2016.

The lack of trees was most stark in lower socio-economic areas like Hornby and Linwood, sitting at 6.5% and 8.9% respectively, while more affluent suburbs like Cashmere and Fendalton were sitting at 21% and 19%.

Cotter said every child in urban Christchurch should have access to leafy parks and playgrounds within walking distance.

“We need to intensify our housing, and we are, but we need to do it well because our city has to be the best place to raise a family.

“We need to place our natural environment as a priority, increasing our biodiversity, protecting our native flora and fauna and bringing bird song back into our neighbourhoods.”

Cotter also wanted more council support and funding for Predator Free Port Hills and Pest Free Banks Peninsula, “because we need to protect what we are planting”.

“This is a bold vision for our city. It’s a legacy we can start now for our future, it’s a way we can address the challenge of climate change at a local level.”

Burwood candidate Michelle Lomax wanted to make sure under-16s could access council’s public pools for free – and get free swimming lessons.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Candidate Michelle Lomax wants public pools to be free for under-16s to up the rates of Kiwi kids who know how to swim (file photo).

“I think it’s a rite of passage. But even more than that, it’s an important life skill. Too many kiwi kids – seven out of ten – grow up not being able to swim.”

Too many New Zealanders were drowning, she said, and knowing how to swim could be lifesaving.

“No child should miss out on such a great and essential childhood experience as going swimming, because their family can’t stretch the budget that far.”

People’s Choice was not fronting a mayoral candidate in the coming election, chairperson Reuben Davidson said.

“We are committed to working with whoever is elected by voters and look forward to seeing plans and policies for Christchurch from all Mayoral candidates.”