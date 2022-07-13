Auckland mayoralty: Collins edges ahead in latest poll

One hundred people across Auckland were asked if they could name their mayoral candidates. Not many could.

Labour and Greens endorsed Efeso Collins has edged ahead of his Auckand mayoralty rivals in the latest Curia poll.

In the same poll series in June, Collins was tied in the lead with restaurateur Leo Molloy, with Wayne Brown and Viv Beck locked together, close behind.

The July poll of 500 Aucklanders found 35% were undecided, but among those with a view, Collins was backed by 27%, Molloy 23%, Beck 18%, Wayne Brown 15% , Craig Lord 13%, and Ted Johnston 5%.

Collins was cautious about the result and said the poll that counted was when postal voting papers went out in mid-September, for the October 8 election.

“It’s heartening to see growing support from Aucklanders for my campaign, but this is clearly a tight race and we will keep working hard across the city,” said Collins.

Molloy claimed it was the result he had been waiting for and claimed it showed the contest as a two-horse race between Collins and himself.

In a media statement Molloy called for Viv Beck to step aside: “Her candidacy risks Aucklanders splitting the vote, and handing this race to Labour.”

Beck said Molloy was getting ahead of himself in a race that was still in its “early days”.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Labour and Greens-endorsed Efeso Collins leads in the July Curia poll on the Auckland mayoralty.

Earlier on Wednesday, Beck gained the endorsement of the National Party-aligned Auckland local body grouping Communities and Residents (C and R).

“For the first time (in 12 years) voters will have an endorsed centre-right candidate, which gives voters clarity,” she said.

Wayne Brown was unfased by the result of the Curia poll.

“The early campaign has been about new candidates grabbing name recognition with pub bluster. Voters will start looking at who has the track record and temperament to handle billion-dollar budgets, and that will suit my campaign,” he said.

One of the biggest changes between the two polls was a reduction in the “undecided” from 55% in June, to 35% in July.

“As this poll shows there are still a lot of undecided voters so we will stay focused on presenting our positive vision for a better connected, more inclusive city,” said Collins.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Mayoral candidate Leo Molloy has deemed the Auckland contest a two-horse race between himself and Efeso Collins

The Curia poll period closed on July 10 shortly before Beck gained the C and R endorsement.

In the June Curia poll of 534 people, among the 241 who picked a candidate, Collins and Molloy gained 21.7% support, Viv Beck 20.5, Wayne Brown 20.1 and Craig Lord 16%.

The 2022 mayoral contest is the most open since Len Brown won the inaugural Auckland mayoralty in 2010, and this year seeks a successor to two-term mayor Phil Goff who is retiring.

Todd Niall/Stuff Auckland mayoral candidates Wayne Brown, Viv Beck, Leo Molloy, Efeso Collins, Craig Lord, Gary Brown and Ted Johnston.

The poll surveyed 500 people and had a declared margin of error of 4.4%.

Other intending candidates not included in the poll are Gary Brown, Michael Morris, and John Lehmann.