Rebecca Amundsen pulls out of Invercargill mayoralty race

Rebecca Amundsen has announced she will not stand for the Invercargill mayoralty.

Rebecca Amundsen has decided not to contest the Invercargill mayoralty believing it is the best option for the city given the growing candidate pool.

Amundsen announced in May that she would stand for the Invercargill mayor’s position at the October election. At the time there were only three others who had indicated they would seek election.

That number however had grown to nine, and with the prospect of more to come.

“In light of the growing mayoral candidate pool I have realised that what’s best for the city and indeed myself, is to not run for mayor in this election,” Amundsen said.

“There are a number of worst case scenarios in the mayoral candidate pool who have a chance of winning and I do not want my running to contribute to any of them being successful. This would not be in the best interests of Invercargill and Bluff.”

“I would encourage everyone to think carefully about how they place their mayoral vote in the upcoming election.”

The current councillor will still seek re-election as a councillor.

Those that have announced their intention to stand for the Invercargill mayor’s job are, Sir Tim Shadbolt, Ian Pottinger, Nobby Clark, Darren Ludlow, Noel Peterson, Ria Bond, Toni Biddle and Tom Morton