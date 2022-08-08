Two candidates pull out of Invercargill mayoralty race

Invercargill City councillors Rebecca Amundsen, left, and Ian Pottinger have both pulled out of the Invercargill mayoralty race.

Two Invercargill mayoral candidates have withdrawn from the race for the top job at October’s election.

Rebecca Amundsen revealed on Monday morning that she had decided not to contest the Invercargill mayoralty believing it was the best option for the city given the growing candidate pool.

Amundsen instead will see re-election as a councillor.

Hours later Ian Pottinger confirmed he too was withdrawing from the mayoral race and instead would also stand as a councillor.

Pottinger has decided to endorse current deputy mayor Nobby Clark for the position of mayor believing he would do a good job.

He felt the council would be stronger with both Clark and himself involved instead of one missing out.

“It would result in a weakening of council's accountability to the rate payer.”

Pottinger felt that the council's style of governance was becoming too “idealistic and indecisive”, and also lacked the necessary fiscal awareness.

While Pottinger endorsed Clark for mayor the support did not extend to anyone standing on a “ticket” with Clark for city councillor roles.

“Anyone standing for city council should be judged solely on their individual merits and what skills they can bring to the table.”

Amundsen announced in May that she would stand for the Invercargill mayor’s position at the October election. At the time there were only three others who had indicated they would seek election.

That number however had grown to nine, with the prospect of more to come.

“In light of the growing mayoral candidate pool I have realised that what’s best for the city and indeed myself, is to not run for mayor in this election,” Amundsen said.

“There are a number of worst-case scenarios in the mayoral candidate pool who have a chance of winning and I do not want my running to contribute to any of them being successful. This would not be in the best interests of Invercargill and Bluff.”

“I would encourage everyone to think carefully about how they place their mayoral vote in the upcoming election.”

Stuff asked Amundsen who she viewed as the “worst-case” scenarios and if she endorsed any other mayoral candidate.

“I’m not prepared to answer those questions at this time,” she said.

Those that have announced their intention to stand for the Invercargill mayor’s job are; Sir Tim Shadbolt, Nobby Clark, Darren Ludlow, Noel Peterson, Ria Bond, Toni Biddle and Tom Morton.

Marcus Lush has been touted as being interested in the job but has public line at this stage is he that he is still undecided and will confirm by Friday’s nomination deadline.

As of Monday afternoon just four people - Peterson, Clark, Bond, Morton – had officially been registered as standing for mayor.