A Wellington supercity? The time might now be right for council amalgamation

Wellington’s leaders urged to find out what their communities want from local government.

The candidates for the councils in the Wellington region – an area in which 527,800 people are represented by nine local authorities – declared themselves yesterday, starting the countdown to the October 8 elections.

The race looks to be heated, with nine people vying for the mayoral chains in the capital, six in Kāpiti and five in Upper Hutt.

But many leaders and governance experts across Wellington region think this should be the last time our we vote for so many councils for relatively few residents –not least because Three Waters and resource management reforms will take away much of the core business of councils.

“Local government across the motu needs to seriously assess whether the changes will leave councils with sufficient meaningful mandate and whether financial overheads can be justified,” said Dame Fran Wilde, a former Wellington mayor and MP who was the chairperson of the Greater Wellington Regional Council in 2013 when it proposed to amalgamate the capital region supercity unitary authority model.

Then, the regional council tried and failed to get traction on a Wellington supercity model, and two separate Local Government Commission attempts to combine Wairarapa's three councils and Hawke’s Bay’s councils similarly failed soon after.

READ MORE:

* Government accepts Three Waters recommendations, councils to have shareholding, aspects of co-governance to remain

* Reimagining Wellington: The uncomfortable lessons from Auckland

* Calls for major reform of local government



ROSA WOODS Anita Baker, Porirua Mayor.

But that was then. In light of the reforms, and with the central government’s review into local government due in April, advocates of amalgamation say the time is ripe to try again.

“Once the new councils are in place, I think this needs to go out to the residents to have their say,” said Anita Baker, mayor of Porirua. “That’s the only way we’re going to get any kind of rate reduction – by joining up and having one system for registering your dog and things like that.”

Porirua’s entire population is the same as the smallest local board in the Auckland supercity, the Waitākere Ranges board, representing 56,000 people.

“We have the Auckland supercity as our example – we can pick the good bits and leave the bad bits,” Baker said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Dame Fran Wilde former Wellington mayor, MP and regional council chairwoman still believes a larger regional authority is the best way to go.

Wilde said the regional council’s previous proposal to amalgamate councils was “aimed at developing a fit-for-purpose structure, with large planning, infrastructure and economic policy delivery on a regional scale and local placemaking retained locally.”

She put the effort’s failure down to Government’s “clumsy legal model” and that fact that many political leaders in the region “were totally opposed to change and the potential loss of their own jobs”.

But the situation had changed “radically” since then, she said.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern continues to promote Three Waters reforms at the Local Government NZ conference in Palmerston North.

Central Government has sent strong signals that change was on the way for local government.

The Government was in the middle of conducting a two-year Review in the Future for Local Government with an interim report released last September.

The review was now in an engagement phase “seeking the views of communities, iwi, business, local authorities, government agencies and others on how such a system might be designed”, and a final report is due in April.

A spokesperson for the Minister of Local Government Nanaia Mahuta​ said the Government realised the current wave of reforms was having a “significant impact” on councils.

“So too is the complexity of the problems facing local government, she said in a statement. “Adopting a piece-meal approach to fix these problems may work for a short while, but to build a resilient sector that withstands the test of time, a transformational approach is needed.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Ngāti Toa's chief executive Helmut Modlik said the traditional iwi-hapū model of regional-local co-operation should be considered.

Amalgamating councils would fit better with iwi regions.

Ngāti Toa Rangatira chief executive Helmut Modlik said as with the covering many of Wellington’s districts, they played an important role in advising local governance.

“In the region Ngāti Toa is seeing very positive, very genuine attempts to work collaboratively for the mutual benefit of all our peoples in our communities,” he said

Craig Simcox/Stuff David Shand, a former Wellington City councillor and part of Auckland’s Royal Commission, which formed the supercity council in 2009.

But Kāpiti-based governance expert David Shand said that while the Wellington region had some good regional assets such as its public transport network, the reforms didn’t necessarily make sense for the area.

“Wellington is not Auckland and I don’t think the problems of Wellington are anything like Auckland had, which were massive,” said Shand, a former Wellington City councillor who was part of Auckland’s Royal Commission which formed the supercity council in 2009.

“I don’t think Wellington is stagnating,... but maybe the CBD is,” he said.

Shand said amalgamation of councils rarely saved ratepayers money, and local councils were better for making decisions on uniquely local affairs. “I don’t see a case for major amalgamation and abolishing these bodies, but I do see a case for them losing their water function,” he said.