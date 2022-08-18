Conspiracy theorist Pamela Taylor running for Dunedin mayoralty

Pamela Taylor, who posts about conspiracy theories online, is running for the Dunedin mayoralty and a council seat.

Taylor, 37, is one of 11 candidates vying for the city’s top job and one of 40 wanting a seat at the council table. She is a member of the recently-revived Dunedin Ratepayers and Householders’ Association.

Taylor said she was not a member of Voices for Freedom, the anti-vaccine, anti-mandate protest group which hit the headlines this week over concerns its supporters were masking their connections and running as independents in the forthcoming elections.

Asked if she was ever a member, Taylor said, “I haven’t been receiving messages from them at all”.

“I have never paid a membership or anything. I am aware of who they are.”

Taylor, who once had a petition before Parliament about ending vaccine mandates, said she was an independent candidate.

A recent Facebook post, however, said she was a member of the New Conservative Party.

She told Stuff she had become increasingly interested in local and national politics over the last couple of years.

Taylor was active on Facebook and other social media platforms, often under her maiden name of Pamela Pirie, and had shared information about conspiracy theories in recent weeks on matters including gender identity, abortion, climate change and plans for global depopulation.

Taylor and her three children moved from Invercargill to Dunedin in December. She last lived in Dunedin as a student.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Tayloy is one of 11 candidates running for the Dunedin mayoralty this election.

“I would have preferred to run in multiple places this time around,” she said, “I own a house in Invercargill, Greymouth and one in Westport.”

Dunedin was “my home now”, she said.

On the topic of mandates, Taylor said she believed people “shouldn’t be discriminated against”.

“People, regardless of who their ancestors are, have equal right to participate in the community discussion.

“I do not believe in autocratic government where it is all based on ancestries.”

Taylor said she was funding her own campaign. She planned to campaign on stopping Three Waters, more car parking and lowering city debt.