Auckland mayoralty: Beck's $1b-plus transport alternatives

Auckland mayoral candidate Viv Beck talks about scrapping the regional fuel tax as she launches her campaign at Cornwall Park.(Video from March 2022)

Auckland centre-right mayoral candidate Viv Beck has unveiled her full, multi-billion transport policy, hours before the council considers a very different path focussed on emissions reductions.

Beck would double funding for park and ride carparks, to $102 million, spend $200m to decongest general traffic, accelerate infrastructure for growth on the rural fringe, and revive a version of the discarded southern Mill Road highway.

There are also public transport projects, a $2.5b dedicated busway to Westgate in the northwest, extending commuter rail to Huapai which she costed at $100m, and speeding up an additional multi-modal harbour crossing.

The policy push came as councillors prepared on Thursday to vote on the Transport Emissions Reduction Pathway, (TERP) which would re-shape transport investment, and aimed to halve vehicle travel.

READ MORE:

* Auckland mayoralty: Candidates split on transport emissions cut plan

* Auckland mayoral candidate Efeso Collins proposes mayors' coalition on climate

* Half-price fares: Unclear what's behind public transport uptick in Auckland



One of Beck’s main mayoral rivals, Labour and Greens-endorsed independent Efeso Collins has said he will vote in support of TERP.

Elements of Beck’s transport “vision” had been previously released, such as paring back the investment in cycling, and focusing it around schools and high use areas, and favouring bus over light rail.

Beck proposed what she calls “affordable and viable” options to major roading projects canned by the Government, such as the East-West Link across southern Auckland, and the $3.5b Mill Road arterial.

She pledged in an unspecified way to “overhaul” the city’s parking strategy, which is embedded in TERP, that ranks cycle and bus priority above kerbside parking, for 3% of the city’s roads.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Auckland mayoral candidate Viv Beck (file photo)

However, Beck’s own alternative to the Government’s Light Rail plans, involved a network of prioritised bus routes, that would need dedicated road space.

“An upgraded bus system will be relied on to get passengers from the isthmus into the City Centre, for at least the next 10 years,” said Beck.

Beck would dump TERP and its “far-fetched aspirations” and pursue a “practical” option.

She believed the council aim to make the bus fleet zero emissions was not fully-funded, and she would reprioritise $177m to make sure it happened by the 2030 target.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Viv Beck wants more bus priority routes, instead of Light Rail

“Given the dominant role of private vehicles in the transport system, the greatest progress on emissions reduction will come from increasing the uptake of low- and zero-emissions vehicles, and investment in low-emissions fuels,” she said.

Beck opposed Collins’ flagship policy of fare-free public transport, and would provide $50m to allow fare-free travel, for students, over 65s and low-income earners. Over 65s already travel free except in the morning peak.