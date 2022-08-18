Auckland Council staff to get 5.9% pay rise in union deal

Thousands of union members at Auckland Council will get a 5.9% pay rise (file photo)

Thousands of Auckland Council staff are set to get a 5.9% pay rise after an agreement was reached with their union, the Public Service Association (PSA).

The union said the deal also included financial benefits for union members, exploring a new trust-based approach to leave – the basis of which wasn’t made clear – and other elements.

The PSA has around 3,000 members at the council and the rise is line with an earlier agreement with the council that wages would rise in line with the annual rate of inflation in December each year.

The inflation surge put that figure at 5.6% in December 2021, compared with previous annual pay rises of 1.4% in 2021 and 1.3%, plus one day’s leave in 2020.

“At a time when fuel, food and energy bills are rocketing, it’s great to see this large employer coming to the table with an offer that stops workers’ wages from going backwards,” said national secretary Duane Leo.

In 2020, union member agreed to reduce to 1.9% settlement, to 1.3%, to reflect the financial hit on the council by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Auckland Council/Supplied Auckland Council PSA members will get a 5.9% pay rise subject to their ratification (file photo).

In February the chief executive Jim Stabback was given a 5% pay rise of $30,000, taking his salary to $630,000, although external consultants said a market rate would have been $715,000.

Any possible pay rises for councillors will be decided by them after the October 8 local body election. When they have to carve-up a fixed pool of money determined by the Remuneration Authority.

Auckland Council/Supplied Auckland Council CEO Jim Stabback got a 5% pay rise at the start of 2022 (file photo)

The mayor’s salary will remain fixed at $296,000 through to mid-2023 and a ward councillor will stay on $107,794, but some with chairing roles could get a bigger add-on under the new system.

The salaries for the council’s local board members have risen by up to nearly 7% depending on population growth in their area, under the authorities annual determination released in June.