Meet 'Slime The Nitrate Monster' in the running for the Otago Regional Council

Slime the Nitrate Monster is standing for the Otago Regional Council.

Dirty politics just got dirtier – Slime the Nitrate Monster is running for the Otago Regional Council.

Slime, who claims to subsist on the nitrates in polluted waterways, is among 15 hopefuls vying for six spots as part of the council’s Dunedin constituency.

The listing on the ballot paper will read: Shulzitski, Jenn (Slime) (Slime The Nitrate Monster), and was only made possible after Slime agreed to be entered under its official name.

“My time has come,” Slime said at its campaign launch on Friday.

READ MORE:

* Fears for Te Waikoropupū Springs but council disputes nitrate trend

* Hand-wringing over freshwater standards doesn't help

* How to tackle the toughest messes and stains kids can create



Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Slime the Nitrate Monster is standing for the Otago Regional Council

“My influence has been growing in the rivers and lakes of Otago, and now I am ready to expand my domination and directly influence policy alongside some of my colleagues on the Otago Regional Council.”

Never wavering from character, Slime confirmed to Stuff that it planned to attend candidate meetings, and, if elected, would not swap its green outfit for traditional office attire.

And its policies?

“I stand for money,’’ Slime said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Slime the Nitrate Monster shared some of its policies at its campaign launch.

“I thank you, lovely humans, for helping me dominate our rivers, you subsidise my industry; dairy farming, and creating synthetic nitrogen fertiliser.

“I stand for more fertiliser, more green grass, more cows, more beautiful slime.”

Slime told Stuff that the human name on the ballot, Shulzitski, was for a person who once drank water from the ‘’rivers of the Taranaki’’.

“From the 80s, we never heard from her again.’’

Instead, Slime the Nitrate Monster emerged.

When asked if they were a serious candidate for council, Slime replied: “Of course I am.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Slime the Nitrate Monster delivers a political speech to party faithful.

“My colleagues are already on the Otago Regional Council.”

Slime wanted to be elected to protect the land, the air and the water “for my benefit”.

The campaign launch comes a day after another Slime nitrate monster appeared at an Environment Canterbury meeting in Christchurch.

That protest was to call for councillors in the upcoming election to rapidly phase out synthetic nitrogen in the agricultural industry.