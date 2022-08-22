Council does not prosecute after child put in coma from dog attack

There are 52 menacing dogs registered by the Southland District Council, as at June 30. [File photo]

The owner of pig hunting dogs that attacked a child, who was then in an induced coma, will not be prosecuted.

The 6-year-old boy was attacked at a Manapouri property in November and has since recovered.

Southland District councillors are expected to be presented the council’s annual dog control report at a meeting on Wednesday. Council’s acting environmental health manager, Erin Keeble, wrote the report.

The boy was attacked by three pig hunting dogs and put into an induced coma, Keeble says.

Council staff chose not to prosecute for five reasons: The dogs were destroyed immediately by the owner and the attack took place on the owner’s property.

The owners had shown a level of responsibility by usually keeping the dogs in a cage within a contained property, and it was not known what caused the dogs to attack when two children let them out, Keeble says.

The final two reasons for not prosecuting are that the family were very distraught and cost vs. benefit, Keeble says.

“Public awareness can be achieved through education, as well as via prosecution.”

At the time of the incident, a police spokesperson said emergency services were alerted about 7.10pm, and a person was taken to hospital by helicopter.

Councils have the power to prosecute under the Dog Control Act 1996. Data from ACC shows dog-related claims in Southland steadily decreased from 2017 to 2020, from 275 to 178. The data likely includes incidents where a person tripped over or collided with a dog.

The most up-to-date figures from the Ministry of Justice show there were 467 prosecutions and 82 destruction orders under the act in 2018, nationwide.

In the report to be presented to Southland District councillors on Wednesday, Keeble says barking complaints in the past year increased 138%, to 331. Complaint numbers may have increased because of people working from home and isolating because of Covid-19, she says.

There are about 11,944 dogs registered in the council area as at June 30, 53% are pets.