Deputy mayor: Invercargill will subsidise other councils' water infrastructure

Invercargill City Council estimates its average annual water rate will jump from $900 to between $2200 and $2300 in 10 years as part of a new water entity.

Invercargill City Council representatives believe its ratepayers will end up subsidising large growth areas such as Queenstown, Wanaka and Selwyn as part of the Three Waters reform.

Invercargill deputy mayor Nobby Clark and infrastructural services committee chairperson Ian Pottinger represented the council at a select committee hearing in Dunedin on the Water Services Entities Bill.

The Government plans to take drinking water, wastewater and stormwater control from council and instead have it managed by four new regional water entities.

Invercargill would be part of a South Island entity and Clark outlined concerns around that.

He told the select committee the Invercargill council had the best credit rating of councils in the country, had very low net debt, have already invested well over the past decade in water renewals, and had enough money put aside for its 10-year and 30-year plans for further investment.

“So why would we be forced into an entity where we will be forced to cross-subsidise other councils that have not delivered on that?”

“We are worried we’ll end up subsidising growth elsewhere in the South Island. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to work out the initial investment required will come into Queenstown, Wanaka and Selwyn who are experiencing massive growth, and probably in South Dunedin as well, because of the climate change issues they face.”

Robyn Edie Invercargill deputy mayor Nobby Clark spoke on behalf of the Invercargill City Council at a select committee hearing for the Water Services Entities Bill.

On top of that Clark felt Invercargill would also subsidise small rural areas that required infrastructure investment.

The Invercargill council’s average annual water rates bill sits at about $900, Clark said. The Invercargill council expects that would rise to $1800 over the next 10 years if it was not part of the reform.

It estimated the rates bill would climb to about $2200 to $2300 if it was in the new entity as part of the reform, Clark said.

He told the select committee that the Invercargill council had advice from a managing consultancy firm that stated it would be better off out of the reform. However, that was now not option because it had been mandated.

“We would opt out if we could,” Clark said.

On top of submitting himself, Clark spent close to four hours listening to other submitters.

After the hearing, Clark said the hearing felt like a case of “going through the motions”.

The panel was made up MPs from different parties, including Invercargill-based Labour MP Liz Craig. Labour MP Greg O’Connor chaired the hearing.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southland District Council Mayor Gary Tong told a select committee hearing that his council wants a pause on the Water Services Entities Bill until more information is provided.

Southland District Mayor Gary Tong and his deputy Ebel Kremer emphasised its council’s disappointment to the select committee around the Three Waters process.

Tong excepted the need for reform but expressed frustration around the lack of engagement from the Government.

“It means we have not been able to consult with our communities who are the actually owners of the Three Waters assets. The process has not been well thought out.”

Tong added that the council had been “piggy in the middle” between its communities and the Government.

He told the select committee the Southland District Council wants a pause on the Water Services Entities Bill until there was more information available.