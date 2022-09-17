Prominent Voices for Freedom host and council candidate urged supporters to run for election

A Southland District Council candidate made hours of video for anti-vaccine group Voices for Freedom and was flagged multiple times for sharing false and misleading health information.

Dairy farmer Jaspreet Boparai has hosted multiple VFF podcasts in the past year. She is standing for council and the Tuatapere Te Waewae Community Board.

Since November, Facebook’s independent fact-checkers have flagged her posts sharing false claims about pills that send signals to pharmaceutical companies and misinformation about Covid-19 deaths.

In her VFF broadcasts, she often ties her political concerns to the United Nations, its sustainable development goals and a conspiracy theory that the international body is dictating domestic council policies.

VFF supporters have been asked to stand in local government elections or to seek roles in the Electoral Commission, while hiding their affiliations. The group – the subject of the Stuff Circuit documentary Fire and Fury – has declared its aim is to make New Zealand “ungovernable”.

Boparai has used her VFF platform to encourage people to stand for election.

She films and speaks at events with Gill Booth, a prominent VFF member, who also espouses the debunked claim about the UN. Booth is running for the Teviot Valley Community Board in the Central Otago District Council.

Telegram Southland dairy farmer and district council community board candidate Jaspreet Boparai regularly speaks on Voices for Freedom platforms. Boparai is running for a Southland District Council seat in the 2022 local body elections.

In one episode, Boparai claimed a plan to build new car parks in Tuatapere, western Southland, and the Government’s Three Waters reform were part of the UN’s agenda. Their conspiracy theory makes inaccurate claims about the international body’s sustainable development goals, which are non-binding.

Boparai also regularly claims the UN “controls” people across the world.

Both women spoke at The Eagle hotel at Bluff in June, in an event filmed by far-right Counterspin Media, which has spread false claims about Covid-19, vaccines and conspiracy theories. Earlier this year, Counterspin published online excerpts from the March 15 terrorist’s livestream. Two of its cohosts were arrested last month and charged with distributing an “objectionable publication”.

Boparai told Stuff she had “no qualms” being associated with VFF.