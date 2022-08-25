Auckland bus disruption: Driver shortage causing record cancellations

The first trip through the extension to Auckland's Northern Busway on May 6, 2022.

Bus cancellations in Auckland remain at record levels, with a shortage of up to 500 drivers replacing Covid-19 as the main cause.

A trade union is calling on bus companies contracted to provide the city’s public transport services to be penalised for failing to meet their obligations, and to improve driver conditions and pay.

Auckland Transport (AT) estimated the city’s driver shortage had risen from 120 pre-Covid-19 to around 500.

Cancellations reached a record 2185 on Friday August 19, higher than the 2070 a week earlier.

Other winter illnesses have also become a bigger problem than Covid-19, AT said, as pandemic case numbers in the wider community continue to decline.

AT said operators were recruiting new drivers, but others continued to leave.

“Auckland Transport should be penalising the operators for not fulfilling their obligations to Aucklanders,” said Gary Froggatt, the president of the Auckland Tramways Union.

Froggatt said drivers’ pay, and legislation which allows operators to roster them across 14 hours, with 2 half-hour breaks needed addressing.

Auckland is estimated to be 500 bus drivers short out of an ideal pool of 2400. (File photo)

An agreement in July by Auckland Council to fund an extra $8 million to lift average pay rates to $25.62 an hour, from an industry average in the city of $23.72, may not be in place until Christmas, said Froggatt.

“We were told it would be September, but we have heard nothing,” he said.

AT said it did not pay operators for services which did not run, but was not imposing the reliability penalties that exist in the contracts.

“We are now reviewing our options to go back to that full KPI regime of bonuses and penalties and looking at how that would work when there is a national labour shortage,” said Richard Harrison, AT’s Metro optimisation manager.

Auckland Transport/Supplied A screenshot of cancelled services in pink, on Auckland Transport's mobile app in July. (File photo)

Ferry services by the largest operator Fullers360 were also stretched with the company around 12 three-four member crews short, said Harrison.

He said the company was trying to recruit skilled staff such as skippers from overseas, in Australia, the Philippines, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Harrison said he expected commuter ferry services would be prioritised by the company, as the summer tourist season approached, and additional sailings might be added.