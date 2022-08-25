Ian Pottinger: Council's solid waste approach 'massive failure'

Invercargill city councillor Ian Pottinger ramped up his frustration over what he believed was a lack of action over solid waste from WasteNet.

An Invercargill councillor describes the city’s waste situation as a massive failure believing its maximising solid waste rather than minimising it.

Cr Ian Pottinger raised questions in June about the council’s approach to waste minimisation and also a failure to consult. At a meeting on Wednesday, he ramped up his questioning over what he believed was a continued lack of action.

The Invercargill council, alongside the Southland District and Gore Councils, is part of the WasteNet Southland group which oversees solid waste in the province.

In a report, prepared by staff, for Wednesday’s risk and assurance meeting, it says WasteNet will focus on the Implementation of the Waste Minimisation Management Plan.

Pottinger did not believe the statement was correct.

“WasteNet hasn’t met since June 2020, so that is a risk to have a joint-committee, to have so much responsibility, that has gone into a hiatus or just gone.”

Invercargill’s waste costs in 2022-2022 rose by $700,000, with an increased volume of waste going to landfill part of that. The cost increase led to a larger than expected annual rate rise for ratepayers.

“It’s called a minimisation plan, we seem to be operating under a maximisation plan,” Pottinger said.

Councils are required to review and consult on its waste minimisation plan every six years but the Invercargill, Gore and Southland councils did not in 2020 and Pottinger said it was a “massive failure”.

Invercargill councillor Alex Crackett, who is chair of WasteNet, said Pottinger was wrong that WasteNet had not met since 2020. WasteNet last met in April, she said.

Although she said Pottinger was correct that there was a failure to review the plan and consult on it in 2020.

She said they knew there were significant changes for recycling coming, so WasteNet did not want to jump ahead with work redeveloping its waste minimisation plan only for the Government to say you need to include this or that.

Crackett said there was still public education work going on to help with waste minimisation.

But why the increased waste per capita going to landfill from Invercargill?

“We had an officers report to [WasteNet] that centered around the fact that GDP is up in Southland and therefore higher productivity equals more waste. Tourism is actually up in Southland, so more people equals more waste. People were also confined to their houses longer than typically for Invercargill, so more household waste.”

It was a national trend and not just limited to Invercargill, Crackett said.

Deputy mayor Nobby Clark suggested it was time Invercargill looked at doing its own waste minimisation plan.

“I think the mechanism of using WasteNet is not getting us where we need to be, it’s long overdue. I think as a city we should just get on and do our own plan. Then if others want to align with it, that’s fine,” Clark said.

Council staffer Steve Gibling said WasteNet was looking at its waste minimisation plan and have engaged with the Ministry of Environment on the matters the council has raised.

A report would be brought to the infrastructural services committee on the assessment of the 2020 process, Gibling said.

Although Pottinger remained uncomfortable with the situation.

“To me, ‘we are going to do something’, really doesn’t cut the mustard, because there is nothing that points to me - especially as chairman of infrastructure - that anything will happen. Sorry, I’m not convinced.”