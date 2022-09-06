Eleven people in the quest for Dunedin's mayoralty

Dunedin’s Municipal Chambers are right in the centre of Dunedin, in the Octagon.

Three years ago Aaron Hawkins became the first official Green Party candidate to win a mayoralty.

But now he faces a battle to retain that role.

Eleven people are vying for Dunedin’s mayoralty, including the incumbent and four sitting councillors.

This year’s mayoral race comes as the city embarks on massive infrastructure projects like Dunedin Hospital rebuild, while labour and housing shortages loom.

READ MORE:

* 'I'd rather put a hot needle in my eye than stand for mayor of Dunedin'

* 'Oh God, sorry': Dunedin mayor gets emotional on climate change and floods

* Obituary: Three-term mayor Dave Cull was Dunedin's great unifier

* Dunedin welcomes Aaron Hawkins - the country's first Green Party mayor



Kavinda Herath/Stuff Aaron Hawkins was elected as Dunedin’s mayor in 2019.

One of Hawkins’ competitors for the top job is businessman and first-term councillor Jules Radich, who has a team ticket behind him – Team Dunedin – and figures prominently on city billboards.

Radich has been a vocal supporter of reinstating groynes on city beaches to fight erosion, and retaining the city’s one-way system.

“I am the only candidate with the team-building skills and business experience plus vision and strategy to balance competing agendas and steer a successful course for the city,” he said.

Arguably Hawkins and Radich’s biggest rival for the mayoralty comes from a late entry to the race: Sophie Barker.

Sharron Bennett Dunedin councillor Sophie Barker is in the race for the city’s mayoralty this year.

Barker, also a first-term councillor, is from a well-known Dunedin family who restored Larnach Castle. As well as her heritage advocacy, she has a strong background in one of the city’s most important industries: tourism.

“The reason I stood for mayor is that I didn’t see myself or many Dunedin people I know reflected in any of the mayoral choices for candidates,” Barker said.

As for Hawkins, he has gone all-in on a second-term as mayor, opting not to take the safety net of standing for council too as his main rivals have done.

The city council has embarked on several major infrastructure programmes under his tenure, including the revitalisation of George St, which will become a one-way street rather than be fully pedestrianised.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Cr Lee Vandervis is running for the Dunedin mayoralty again.

One of the critics of that project is councillor Lee Vandervis, who is again running for the mayoralty.

The experienced councillor has been a consistent critic of council spending in areas other than key infrastructure.

The high polling councillor remains a dark horse candidate this election, largely due to his involvement in a legal spat with his own council that was sparked by a $12 parking ticket. The case is currently before the Court of Appeal.

Other notable candidates for the mayoralty include current councillor Carmen Houlahan and former councillor Bill Acklin.

Dunedin uses the Single Transferable Vote (STV) for its voting system, where voters number candidates in order of preference.