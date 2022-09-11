Mauger well ahead in Christchurch mayoral poll, but Meates says race is 'very winnable'

Ten men and one woman think they have what it takes to become Christchurch's next mayor.

A recent poll shows Christchurch mayoral candidate Phil Mauger has double the support of his nearest rival David Meates just a week out from the start of voting.

The Kantar public poll was commissioned by current affairs programme Q+A and surveyed 500 eligible voters.

The poll showed Mauger would romp in with a 58% majority if his support holds, while Meates was languishing behind on 26%. The Wizard of New Zealand polled third on 5%.

But, 38% said they did not know who they would vote for, did not plan to vote, or would refuse to vote.

Meates, the former boss of the Canterbury District Health Board, said the election remained “very, very winnable” because of the undecided voters.

“That’s where this election is still to be won or lost, that’s a big percentage of people not giving a preference,” he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff With 38% of people polled unsure of who they were voting for, Meates is hoping that his campaign is building momentum.

“I’m pretty relaxed about the poll, as with anything it’s a moment in time. It’s happened before a lot of other issues have played out in the public domain, we’ve got a long way to go.”

Meates also described the 500-person sample size as “incredibly small”.

Postal voting for the election begins on September 16 and voting closes noon on October 8.

Mauger said he thought Meates would be a lot closer in the poll.

Asked why he was so far ahead, Mauger said: “I think it’s just getting out there earlier, that’s the only real reason I can say.” Mauger launched his mayoralty bid in August 2021, while Meates only entered the fray in June this year.

Despite his lead, Mauger said he could not take his foot off the throttle or else he would get passed.

“It’s head down and into it for the next three or four weeks,” he said.

“Complacency has no space at all.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Phil Mauger is a clear frontrunner for the Mayoralty of Christchurch.

The poll was conducted between August 29 and September 4.

That is before Mauger and two of his colleagues, Sam MacDonald and James Gough, faced criticism for an email sent by Gough, where he invited council boss Dawn Baxendale to dinner to discuss their priorities if Mauger won the election.

In the email, sent on behalf of Mauger and MacDonald, Gough also said they could place “bets” on who would win seats at the election during the dinner.

Meanwhile, the Kantar poll also found nearly half (48%) of respondents lacked confidence the council could meet the needs of its residents. Only 36% people said it could meet their needs, while the remaining 15% did not know or refused to answer.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The Kantar poll shows that Phil Mauger, right, and David Meates are the favourites in the mayoralty race.

The lack of confidence was mirrored earlier this year in a council survey, which found just 42% of the 7000 surveyed residents were satisfied with the council’s performance – a 15-year low.

The poll also showed eligible voters in Christchurch were polarised about whether the $683 million budget for the new stadium represented good value for money. While a majority of 47% agreed it was, 41% disagreed and 12% either didn’t know or refused to answer.

How the stadium is funded will be an issue for the new council. At this stage, the additional $200m cost will be covered by borrowing and the burden will fall on ratepayers through repaying debt, but both mayoral hopefuls want to explore other funding options.

Giving more road space to encourage cycling in the city was a divisive issue in the poll, with 64% in disagreement, 29% in favour and 7% undecided.