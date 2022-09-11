Poll predicts landslide victory for Phil Mauger in Christchurch mayoralty race

Ten men and one woman think they have what it takes to become Christchurch's next mayor.

Polling shows Christchurch mayoral candidate Phil Mauger has double the support of his nearest rival one month out from the election.

The Kantar public poll was commissioned by current affairs programme Q+A and surveyed 500 eligible voters.

It showed Mauger would romp in with a 58% majority if his support holds, while David Meates – the next highest polling candidate – was languishing behind on 26%.

The Wizard of New Zealand polled third on 5%.

Of the 500 polled, 38% either didn’t know, refused to vote or did not plan to vote – something Meates hopes will work in his favour.

He told Q+A host Jack Tame he was not surprised at the results, saying he had entered into the race much later than Mauger, but was confident he was building momentum.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff With 38% of people polled unsure of who they were voting for, Meates is hoping that his campaign is building momentum.

Almost half of those polled (48%) said they did not feel confident the council could meet the needs of its residents compared to 36% who expressed agreement it could. The remaining 15% either didn’t know or refused to answer.

The poll also showed eligible voters in Christchurch were polarised about if the agreed budget for the new stadium represented good value for money. While a majority of 47% agreed, 41% disagreed and 12% either didn’t know or refused to answer.

More than two thirds of voters opposed chlorine being added to their drinking water (65%) while 23% supported it and 12% either didn’t know or refused to answer.

Giving more road space to encourage cycling in the city was a divisive issue with 64% in disagreement, 29% in favour and 7% undecided.

Sam Park received 3% support, Stephen Jelly and Carl Bromley 2%, while Peter Wakeman, Tubby Hansen and Mark Chirnside barely registered at 1%.

Nikora Nitro and Drucilla Kingi-Patterson failed to attract any potential votes in the poll.