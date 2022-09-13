Businessman: Stage two of Invercargill's streetscape work a no-brainer

A prominent Invercargill businessman has made a plea to the city council to push on with stage two of its multi-million dollar inner city streetscapes work for continuity purposes.

The Invercargill City Council has taken on a $28 million streetscape project to develop its CBD streets and footpaths to encourage more pedestrian traffic throughout the city centre.

The work ties in with Invercargill Central Ltd’s city block development and ILT’s Langlands Hotel build.

Contractors are currently working on the $17m stage one component of the project which is on Esk and Don St.

READ MORE:

* Pepeha exhibition weaves image of Southland for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori

* Bluffies tackle gorse problem in mass planting day

* How can the Invercargill City Council better engage with the city's youth?



Esk St is now planned for a March finish and Don St is to be completed in February.

Kelvin St and Esk St, from the council building down to Kelvin St, would be part of stage two.

City Centre Governance Group chairman John Green, who is also H&J Smith’s chief executive, addressed councillors at a meeting on Tuesday.

He made a plea to councillors for stage two to go ahead.

“Stage one takes us a long way to where we want to go as a city, but we are not done, and it can’t be the end of the programme. Without going on to stage two we will never realise the benefits of stage one.

“So from my point of view that is a no-brainer,” Green said.

He said it was important for continuity to proceed while they have the intellectual property at hand which was across what was trying to be achieved.

Green’s comments followed the annual plan process when both deputy mayor Nobby Clark and Cr Ian Pottinger raised concerns about whether the money was available to proceed with stage two given its 6.53% rate rise.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Cr Nigel Skelt said he enjoyed Green’s plea for continuity.

“I think the community understands that this current council is supporting stage two... Perhaps there’s some campaigning going on around that, from some of our mayoral hopefuls, to stop stage two. The community needs to know that,” Skelt said.

Clark, who is standing for mayor, responded.

“I guess I’m the person he’s talking about. My view of the world for stage two going forward, if I have some influence, and it’s not to say I will, is I some struggle with [the project] going east on Esk St.

“I like the concept of extending the corridor between Esk and Don St, but I can’t understand why we would want to design a pedestrian-friendly area that incorporates two large car parks.”

Clark said he has no issue with the quality of work to date but felt there were some issues still to be resolved with stage two before proceeding.