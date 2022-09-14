Southland's youngest council candidate not put off by online hate

Southland’s youngest council candidate is not afraid to stand up for what she believes in, even when criticism comes from anonymous online commenters.

Insults about her age, gender and ideology have not deterred 21-year-old Gemma Marnane from running for a Southland District Council seat.

An environmentalist and former Southland district youth councillor, Marnane has put her hand up for the council and a spot on the Wallace Takitimu Community Board. She is the youngest candidate in Southland and one of the youngest in the country.

The Nightcaps woman works in a volunteer role for Forest & Bird, which earlier this year took the council to court over an exploration permit entered into with a coal company. That judicial review decision has not yet been delivered.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gemma Marnane is doing a journalism degree, campaigns and lobbies for environmental causes and is running in the local body elections.

Marnane has been vocal about her opposition to coal. Granting of the exploration permit convinced her to do continue a journalism degree remotely and move home. She wants to better understand the way governments and councils make decisions, which is why she is running for election this year.

“I feel like I bring a lot of passion and ambition. That is reflective of who I am and not my age.”

However, social cohesion rather that environmentalism was Marnane’s main motivator in running for council.

She wants to attract younger people to stay living in Southland and others to move to the region by supporting sustainable industries.

Marnane wanted more people to appreciate that councils set long-term agendas and if she were elected she hoped young people seeing her in an elected position inspired them to stand.

She said some derogatory and anonymous messages about her age, gender and appearance were sent to her because of her opposition to coal – the major industry for Ohai and Nightcaps.

Marnane said people swore at her as they drove past in Nightcaps, again she believed because of her opposition to coal. Those people wanted to stop her speaking out and going into leadership, she said.

“It is hard because when there are all these comments about your appearance, it is like, why would people choose to attack me, I would rather just chat about the issues.”

Marnane agreed it was fair to say she was not too popular around town. However, after a recent candidates meeting, Marnane said, a member of the public told her she “stuck out like a sore thumb – in a good way”.

Marnane was optimistic about being elected but regardless she would continue lobbying and campaigning for environmental causes.

Other young local body candidates throughout the country include Jett Groshinski, 19, who is running for mayor of Dunedin, and Kritika Selach, 18, who is running for the Papakura Local Board.

Kāpiti Coast District councillor Sophie Handford, 21, is seeking re-election, as is Rotorua Lakes councillor Fisher Wang, also 21.