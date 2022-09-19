Former Hutt council boss taking on incumbent mayor Campbell Barry

Lower Hutt voters are facing a unique scenario with two very different candidates chasing the mayoralty.

Incumbent, Campbell Barry, is campaigning on a promise to address the need to invest in infrastructure and build on what he has done over the last three years.

His challenger is Tony Stallinger, a former Hutt City Council chief executive who wants to change the culture in the council, bring down spending and reduce planned rate increases.

A third candidate, Falgoon Patel, is targeting the need to fix potholes but has been overshadowed by Stallinger and Barry.

The presence of a former chief executive, backed by former staff, has caused tension on the campaign trail, evident at a council-run meet the candidates meeting held on September 12.

Stallinger said Barry was not representing the views of residents on the proposed Three Water reforms due to his links to the Labour Party.

Residents, he said, expected meaningful consultation and for Barry to “fight” for their views on the controversial reforms.

Supplied Former Hutt City Council chief executive Tony Stallinger will carry out a financial review if elected mayor in October.

But Barry said residents wanted a reliable water supply and to know their water was safe to drink. The reform was a Government initiative and he had encouraged residents to make their views known to the Government.

Earlier, Barry said that he was proud of what had been achieved over the last three years. The council had addressed historic under-investment in infrastructure, had ended corporate welfare, introduced a new waste collection system and had begun the rebuild of the Naenae Pool.

The council had to be “upfront and honest” about the challenges the council was facing – climate change, population growth and infrastructure issues, Barry said.

Supplied Incumbent Hutt City mayor Campbell Barry wants to fix infrastructure and plant 114,000 trees.

Stallinger emphasised his experience as the former chief executive and disputed claims of a chronic under-investment in pipes.

The city was not heading in the right direction, which he said came from a lack of leadership.

Claims the city had not invested in infrastructure were “offensive” and insulting to former staff, and misrepresented the situation.

His team, United Hutt, would lower proposed rate increases and control debt.

Stallinger said councillors who did not support Barry had been sidelined over the last three years. Those had been the ones with financial expertise and that had led to skyrocketing expenditure.

If elected, he would use his experience to get councillors to work together and utilise their strengths.

The pair clashed over who was funding their campaign with Stallinger acknowledging he had the support of at least one property developer. Barry said his opposition to a blanket approach to housing intensification meant he was unlikely to get support from developers.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Two candidates lead the race for mayoralty of Lower Hutt.

In brief

Campbell Barry’s campaign promises

The incumbent is promising to fight to retain Hutt Hospital, part of which is earthquake prone, and to plant 114,000 trees. He will lobby the Government to build the Cross Valley Link (an east to west connecting road in Petone/Seaview) and opposes the Government's blanket approach to housing intensification. He will also maintain investment to upgrade core infrastructure, particularly roads, footpaths, and water pipes.

Barry also opposes corporate welfare, noting that Stallinger was the chief executive when the council spent $29 million subsidising developers.

Barry makes no apology for standing under the Labour banner. “Standing as Labour is about being up front and honest about my values. I have not signed anything that requires me to follow parliamentary policy.”

Tony Stallinger’s campaign promises

The challenger is standing on a platform of better financial management, improved consultation, fixing broken services and delivering improvement to make the city thrive. “We will investigate and publish a report on the reasons why there have been such huge spending increases. We will carefully prioritise future spending plans to reduce the level of rate increases.”

He also wants to change the culture in the council. Stallinger alleges 200 staff have left the council under its current leadership. “We will initiate a review of the reasons for huge staff turnover. We will stop the increased spending on corporate overheads and transfer funding to the frontline staff and services that make a positive difference.”

He is standing on a ticket with 11 United Hutt candidates who will not make commitments to any political party.

“While we are united by our core priorities, we will all be independent, consult early and genuinely on all major change proposals. We will advocate strongly on behalf of our residents, especially those most in need.”