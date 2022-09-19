Marcus Lush's Invercargill mayoral election promises labelled 'fanciful'

Marcus Lush’s election plans to build New Zealand’s best playground in Invercargill and re-introduce trams to the city has been questioned by fellow mayoral candidates.

Trams and an idea for New Zealand’s best playground are being touted by Invercargill mayoral hopeful Marcus Lush, but who exactly will pay for it?

If elected Lush wants to build “New Zealand’s biggest and best playground” at Queens Park during his first term as mayor. By year six he wants the country’s best museum built and by year nine have trams back operating in Invercargill.

Lush said both the playground build and the re-introduction of trams would not be funded by ratepayers. Instead, they would be completed through external funding.

However, Lush’s election promises have been questioned by fellow Invercargill mayoral hopefuls with one suggesting it feels like “policy made off the hock”.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill mayoral candidate Darren Ludlow says now is not the time for the Invercargill City Council to take on more capital projects.

Fellow candidate Darren Ludlow said the council’s “dance card is full” in terms of capital projects.

“Now is definitely not the time to take on more projects. We have got more than enough on our plate that we’ve got to carefully manage.”

“Marcus has said it is not going to be at the cost of the ratepayer, I’m not sure what magic he’s got to pay for them,” Ludlow said.

Lush was confident both the playground and tram projects can stack up and could be delivered without ratepayer input.

He pointed to New Plymouth’s plan for a $5.5 million playground as a project that can be followed.

It was being led by the philanthropic Taranaki Foundation, in partnership with New Plymouth District Council which is managing the construction.

The Trust had already secured 65% of the required funding, including $1m from the Toi Foundation, $400,000 from the New Zealand Community Trust, $600,00 from the council, and $700,000 from the Foundation itself.

“I believe we can put together a funding proposal along not dissimilar lines,” Lush said.

“We have lots of local and national funders who can be approached for assistance in building the playground. Let’s get the concept out there and see who comes out of the woodwork.”

Fellow mayoral candidate Ria Bond wasn’t convinced such projects could be funded “from thin air” without ratepayer backing.

“I think it’s making policy off the hock to be honest,” Bond said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill mayoral candidate Ria Bond.

Nobby Clark, another standing for mayor, said he did like people who had “left-field dreams”.

“But when you are in election year you need to be able to fund and deliver on what you dream of because people will vote for those things,” Clark added.

Clark said the council had not yet completed the museum, water tower, and Rugby Park projects that are already in the pipeline, and those need to be sorted first before taking on any new projects.

He was wary whether potential funders would be keen to fund New Zealand’s biggest playground development when the council was yet to deliver on the museum, which also requires external funding.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill mayoral candidate Nobby Clark believes the introduction of trams into Invercargill would require tens of millions in infrastructure costs alone.

Clark made his own inquiries around trams in the city and believed the infrastructure cost was about $1.5m per kilometre. It would require tens of millions in total, Clark said.

If the council had funders come in to cover that entire infrastructure expense there would still be ongoing maintenance and operational costs to be factored in for the city long-term, Clark said.

“If I’m honest, I think it’s a bit fanciful to think it won’t fall on ratepayers.”

Lush’s plan is to have a tram of a running loop down Queens Dr, Elles Rd, then back up Dee St.

Another candidate Noel Peterson described it as “fairyland policies” while Tom Morton felt New Zealand’s biggest and best playground was a bit “grandiose” when there were more pressing matters for Invercargill, like a housing shortage.