Cost of legal fight sparked by city councillor's parking ticket revealed

The outspoken councillor who took his fight over the fallout from a $12 parking ticket all the way to the Supreme Court – and lost – now owes tens of thousands of dollars to his council.

Lee Vandervis’ long-running legal battle with the Dunedin City Council ended last Friday, when the Supreme Court denied his application for leave to appeal.

Not only does he now face court costs of $2500, and his own mounting legal bills – which included a judicial review and an appeal to the Court of Appeal – he will also have to pay costs to his own council.

The council confirmed it had been awarded costs of $29,975.74 – the equivalent of 2497 $12 parking tickets.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Cr Lee Vandervis walks to the High Court of Dunedin.

In an interview with Big Hairy News last week, Vandervis said the 2019 parking ticket incident had cost him the mayoralty in the last election, and further questions on the saga may “cost me this election as well”.

Vandervis, who did not respond to questions from Stuff, conceded on his blog last week that: “Losing the Supreme Court attempt to clear my name, or being upfront about my personal views was always going to weaken my mayoral chances, but I believe it had to be done.

“Personal financial costs of as yet unknown tens of thousands of dollars are painful, but it would also have been painful just to roll over and accept the gross injustice of being anonymously cancelled by DCC bureaucracy.”

The council has spent more than $112,300 on the case.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dunedin councillor Lee Vandervis was censured over a parking ticket spat in 2019.

The parking incident

Vandervis said he fed $4.20 into a meter, which stated parking cost $2 per 30 minutes, but did not see a sign restricting parking to 30 minutes.

When he returned an hour later he found a $12 ticket.

“That relatively innocuous event was the catalyst for what followed,” an earlier High Court judgment said.

Vandervis later received a code of conduct complaint following a verbal argument with a customer service representative, leading to a censure from the council.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Vandervis is running for the Dunedin mayoralty again against incumbent Aaron Hawkins, right.

The censure cost $14,000, including $11,000 in legal fees, but that bill rose further after Vandervis sought a judicial review.

When those proceedings were unsuccessful, he continued the case to the High Court and then the Court of Appeal.

The judgment from the Supreme Court noted it did not consider there to be “any appearance of a miscarriage of justice”.

It also noted there were no points of public importance, and “nor do we consider there is any appearance of a miscarriage in the way the lower courts dealt with this point”.