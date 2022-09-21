Photo of 'Slime the Nitrate Monster' left out of election booklet

Slime the Nitrate Monster is standing for the Otago Regional Council.

A distinctive supplied photo of Slime the Nitrate Monster was left out of an official candidate profile booklet.

Slime, who is officially listed as Shulzitski, Jenn (Slime) (Slime The Nitrate Monster) after an earlier concession was made, is a candidate for the Otago Regional Council.

Electoral officer Anthony Morton said the error occurred in the proofing and printing process.

The photo was meant to be included in the candidate profile booklet enclosed with the voting papers but was ’’omitted in error before the candidate profile booklets were printed”, Morton said.

READ MORE:

* Hamilton City Council will list candidates' names randomly on voting papers to avoid alphabetical advantage

* Votes still valid despite misspelling of Kāpiti mayor's name on voting papers

* Auckland local election papers sent out with incorrect candidate photos



‘’This has been corrected on the electronic version on ORC’s website, where profile statements for all candidates are available for voters’ convenience.”

Slime told Stuff running for public office should be easy, to encourage everyone to get involved in the political process.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A candidate, Slime the Nitrate Monster, is missing its profile picture.

‘’Let's hope we can chalk it up to human error, rather than stifling Slime's message.’

“My time has come,” Slime, who claims to subsist on the nitrates in polluted waterways, told Stuff at its campaign launch last month.

Slime was among 15 hopefuls vying for six spots as part of the council’s Dunedin constituency.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Slime the Nitrate Monster says it “stands for money”.

If elected, Slime told Stuff, it would not swap its green outfit for traditional office attire.

And its policies?

“I stand for money,’’ Slime said.

When asked if they were a serious candidate for council, Slime replied: “Of course I am.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The candidate picture of Slime the Nitrate Monster is missing from the official handbook.

Last week, the regional council confirmed the profile statement for Ross Davies was missing his website address from his profile statement in the same candidate profile handbook.

That was due, again, to the proofing and printing process, Morton said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Slime the Nitrate Monster will not swap its green outfit for traditional office attire if elected.

The correct information for both candidates was on the council’s website.

Voting documents were being delivered to letterboxes.

Voting closes at noon on October 8 with progress results announced later that day.