Sir Tim Shadbolt suggests plan for Invercargill mayoral robes if he goes

Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt in his mayoral robes cutting the ribbon at the Feldwick gates re-opening at Queens Park in Invercargill.

Sir Tim Shadbolt wants the current Invercargill mayoral robes framed and put on display if his time in the job is up.

However, he is frustrated city council chief executive Clare Hadley has cut that recommendation from a council meeting agenda.

Hadley said she did so because the matter of mayoral robes was for the incoming council to decide on, not that of the council outgoing council.

Shadbolt first become Invercargill’s mayor in 1993, and barring two years in 1995 and 1996 he has remained in the role.

He has declared himself a longshot to win the October 8 election. In another indication that he felt his time could potentially be up, Shadbolt has suggested what should happen to the mayoral robes he has worn for 26 years.

READ MORE:

* The good graffiti art coming to Invercargill

* Invercargill councillor's election material described 'inaccurate' and 'distasteful'

* Marcus Lush's Invercargill mayoral election promises labelled 'fanciful'



Robyn Edie Invercargill city council’s mayoral robes. [File photo].

As part of his mayoral report, for what could be his last council meeting as mayor on Tuesday, Shadbolt drafted up two recommendations.

The first suggested that after the new mayor is sworn in on October 20 the current robes be preserved, framed, and put on display.

The second recommendation suggested a new replica robe be made from locally sourced sustainable fabric for the next term and beyond.

However, when Tuesday’s meeting agenda was made public Shadbolt’s two recommendations had been edited out.

It was edited to say the incoming mayor and council would need to consider what is done with the mayoral robes.

Shadbolt sent an email to councillors on Thursday afternoon, which he forwarded to Stuff, outlining the edited version of his mayoral report, and he asked for support from his councillors.

“I have been made aware that my final Mayor's Report has been edited by the CE, without my consent,” his email says.

Council chief executive Clare Hadley said reports submitted for the council agendas were routinely reviewed and edited for a variety of reasons. It was up to the chief executive to review and approve the mayoral report for a council meeting, she said.

Hadley added that in this case, Shadbolt’s recommendations have been removed because the mayoral robes were a matter for the newly elected council to decide on.

Unknown/Stuff Invercargill mayor F.R Miller tries on the new mayoral robes, flanked by the President of the Jaycees, Russell McGrowther, left, and the town clerk P.W Jones.

Mayoral robes were first presented in Invercargill in 1929 to then-mayor JD Campbell.

That robes were replaced in 1977 and the new robes were presented to then-mayor Russell Miller.

Shadbolt has worn the same robes to full council meetings and various public gatherings during his entire 26 years as Invercargill’s mayor.

“They are woven with tradition and honour,” Shadbolt said.

“Their importance serves to connect us to history and also give dignity, solemnity, and authority to the official occasions when the Mayor chooses to wear them.”

Shadbolt said the current robes were worn out and would not survive a dry cleaning.

“Should we have a new mayor in two weeks I think it is unlikely they would want to wear an attire I have worn for decades,” Shadbolt said.

“My suggestion is a replica made from possum fur and merino.”