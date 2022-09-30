Auckland Council's books are in the black but economic climate 'hard to predict'

Retiring Auckland mayor Phil Goff talks with Todd Niall about the race to be his successor.

Auckland Council has finished the financial year in better shape than at times had been forecast, but warns the economic environment ahead is “hard to predict”.

Council’s annual report released on Friday morning underlined the previously released financial results showing a $951 million operating surplus, before one-off adjustments, and debt of $11.1 billion – largely used to fund construction projects.

Revenue was $13m higher than budgeted at $5.68 billion, with rates income 37% of that – and slightly over budget – helped by a one-off, 5% average increase last year.

Strong building activity, delivering higher than expected consent fee and development-related income contributed $182 million.

While council exceeded its cost-saving target of $90m (by $2.7m) it remained cautious, noting “continuing economic headwinds such as rising inflation and interest rates”.

In the council’s current budget it deferred $230m in capital works over the next three years and faces a $150m annual shortfall in its operating budget – requiring more savings to be found.

In the usual politically-sensitive section of the annual report, the number of people across all council entities earning more than $200,000 a year rose to 257, from 222 the previous year (excluding the impact of those who volunteered to take temporary Covid-19 pay cut).

Those above $300,000 rose by one to 56, across the group.

Auckland Council/Supplied Auckland Council remains in sound financial shape despite a $900m revenue hit through Covid-19 (file photo)

“The Auckland Council Group has received a clean bill of health from the Office of the Auditor-General and credit rating agencies for our financial management,” said the retiring mayor Phil Goff.

”It is pleasing the group was able to progress some important strategic projects even while facing significant hurdles such as lockdowns, illness, supply chain constraint and rising prices,” said finance and performance chairwoman Desley Simpson.

Todd Niall/Stuff A $186 million payment towards the refurbishment of the former Chief Post Office building at Britomart, helped bolster council finances (File photo)

Part of the boost to the council’s income came from a $186m payment from the City Rail Link joint venture, towards the just-completed refurbishment of the former Chief Post Office building – which is now the Britomart train station.

Council has a bigger cost savings target ahead of it, and a programme of asset sales such as surplus property.

But the incoming mayor will by Christmas have to propose an annual budget that may also test a pencilled-in average rates rise of 3.5%.