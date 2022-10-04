Wellington mayor Andy Foster says his office spending will 'stand up to scrutiny'

We asked Wellington's leading three mayoral candidates Andy Foster, Tory Whanau and Paul Eagle for their elevator pitch on why they should be mayor. Each was told they were strictly restricted to 30 seconds. The order was chosen at random.

There was $277.20 on cushions for the mayor’s office and $73.36 for 3kg of breath mints. There were $5.22 for paper bags, so he could rotate his face masks and even $52.17 for his own birthday cake.

Wellington City Mayor Andy Foster, who earns $183,027 a year, charged a total of $127,992.73 worth of expenses over the course of the last year, but was certain spending in his office would “stand up to scrutiny”.

His expenses compare to just over $13,000 spent by the mayor of Upper Hutt, just under $10,000 in Porirua, and a measly $475 by the Hutt City mayor..

With the results of the local government elections set to be revealed this weekend, Stuff asked councils around the region to provide a line-by-line breakdown of expenses claimed by each of the mayors seeking re-election.

It’s important to note that most of Foster’s expenses were related to the running of his office, which captured everything from entertaining and catering expenses, through to donations and public notice advertising – costs which didn’t appear to be charged directly to other mayors’ budgets.

Porirua, Upper Hutt and Hutt City released their mayors’ expenses in full, including receipts. But the Wellington City Council could only partially release detail from Foster’s office because of the “substantial collation” it would involve.

Instead, the council released a spreadsheet showing Foster’s office spent $127,992.73 over the course of a year.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Wellington City Mayor Andy Foster claimed more than $127,000 in expenses in a year relating to the running of his office.

There were 448 lines of expenses, the smallest being 19 cents to change a name on a certificate, and the largest being three lots of $8,964.42 for official notice advertising. The other items included postage, stationery, catering for meetings and other requirements of office.

But they also showed some surprising entries, like $5.22 for paper bags from a café so Foster could rotate his face masks, and the three kilos of mints.

Foster did not make the purchases himself – these were made by staff in his office, said Richard MacLean, a council spokesperson.

“These purchases are ultimately overseen by the Council’s Executive Leadership Team,” he said. “We certainly believe the spending meets ratepayers’ expectations, and we are satisfied the spending is prudent.”

Wellington City has no specific mayoral expenses policy, with spending in the mayor’s office subject to an annual budget and the same standard “one-up” rules that apply across the organisation – this meant spending was approved by a senior manager, MacLean said.

Foster did not respond to phone calls but instead his office issued a statement saying he held “no concerns” about spending in his office “which will stand up to scrutiny”.

“My office has been fiscally prudent, within approved budget and consistent with previous administrations,” the statement said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Expenses for Porirua Mayor Anita Baker, who is standing for re-election, had spending which came in under $10,000 over the past year.

In contrast, Porirua mayor Anita Baker – whose remuneration is $147,030 – logged 21 expense claims totalling $9554.86 in the year to June 30. Almost half of that sum was a contribution to the Local Government New Zealand’s (LGNZ) Mayors Taskforce for Jobs.

PCC chief executive Wendy Walker said personal spending is not allowed, and that all the mayor’s costs were approved by deputy mayor Izzy Ford and Te Puna Kōrero chairperson Ross Leggett after Walker had reviewed them.

Baker “doesn’t really have events”, Walker said, and office costs like photocopying and incidentals like pens, tea or coffee were “extremely low”.

“The council does believe the mayor’s spending is appropriate, otherwise it would not be approved,” Walker said.

Supplied Hutt City Mayor Campbell Barry received a Wellington Rugby VIP Lounge membership to attend Wellington Lions’ home matches at Sky Stadium, but only attended one game. (File photo)

Hutt City Mayor Campbell Barry claimed $475 in expenses, ranging from $7.50 for parking in Wellington during a meeting, to $198.96 on a new iPhone case.

Barry doesn’t seek reimbursement for coffee or food when meeting people, said Hutt City Council spokesperson Cam Meads. The mayoral office “had not spent a single dollar” on alcohol in the past three years, Meads said.

Elected members needed to comply with Hutt City’s sensitive expenditure policy which encouraged “common sense” to such expenditure that was “fair, reasonable and able to withstand public scrutiny”.

This policy included the mayor whose expenses needed to approved by the independent chair of the Audit and Risk Subcommittee.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy’s expenses included $9.93 for drycleaning a table cloth.

In Upper Hutt, mayor Wayne Guppy’s mayoral spending ranged from $9.93 for dry-cleaning a table cloth to $1320 catering for the mayoral forum.

Guppy’s cellphone bill was about $140 a month, with the mayor reimbursing the council for personal use in accordance with council policy. He has bought flowers from a local florist, including $100 for a local who turned 100 and $250 for an Anzac Day wreath.