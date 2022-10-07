Auckland mayor knew of major rail disruption three days before announcement

KiwiRail and AT representatives talk about proposed rail closures in Auckland.

Auckland’s outgoing mayor Phil Goff was briefed about the city’s unprecedented 2023 rail shutdowns three days before the news reached his councillors and the public.

KiwiRail and Auckland Transport will close the whole network for almost three months from Christmas. The Eastern Line will later close for nearly nine months for major, overdue track work.

The surprise announcement at midday on Monday has sparked public anger and councillors were frustrated that they didn’t receive a written briefing until hours after the news broke.

Now Goff has revealed he received a written briefing the previous Friday – news that has surprised councillors, who have borne the brunt of public frustration.

In a statement, the mayoral office also said the project was “raised by Auckland Transport at a regular meeting with the mayor on August 12”, although the extent of the work “was not communicated”.

Auckland Transport has since apologised in writing to councillors for not briefing them earlier.

“I wish to acknowledge that we could have engaged earlier and communicated better, in advance of the announcements,” interim chief executive Mark Lambert wrote in an October 4 letter to councillors.

“I appreciate the gravity of the announcement, and I acknowledge that earlier briefings to media could have been provided.”

Chris Darby, who chaired the council’s planning committee and was the liaison councillor to Auckland Transport, said “it would have been helpful” if Goff had shared the briefing he received.

Retiring Auckland mayor Phil Goff.

In his first statement, nearly a week after learning of the shutdowns, Goff – who leaves office on Friday –said “it will cause significant disruption for public transport users in Auckland”.

“I expect [Auckland Transport] to fully investigate how they will mitigate the impact of the closures through increased use of rail replacement buses, and allocating priority to these services,” he said.

The project to replace long sections of track foundations is owned and controlled by state-owned Kiwirail.

However, Auckland Transport has copped much of the criticism as its commuter services will be hard hit.

A map showing the shutdowns planned for Auckland's rail network in 2023 and 2024.

The new disruption follows two years of cancellations and speed restrictions as KiwiRail replaced steel rails and sleepers that had worn so badly they had become a safety issue.

The most-affected Southern and Eastern lines are currently carrying more than half a million trips a month.

The news of the shutdowns comes as the city tries to rebuild public transport patronage after Covid-19.

Auckland’s plan to cut transport emissions by 64% by 2030 includes, as one prerequisite, a nine-fold increase in public transport use from current levels.

Auckland Transport has said it is investigating special bus services to replace the trains.

However, it has to do that in an environment where the shortage of bus drivers is so acute, up to 1800 services are day are being cancelled.