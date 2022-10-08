New museum and slashing $50m on the agenda for mayor Nobby

New Invercargill mayor Nobby Clark says getting a museum built and deferring $50 million of council spending are among the first orders of business.

However, on his first day in the job, the 71-year-old wants to reshape the way elected members hold council staff accountable.

“That’s not a threat to any staff member. It’s just, we’ve not done enough of that.”

The now-former deputy mayor defeated Sir Tim Shadbolt and eight other contenders to claim the mayoralty. Progress results put Clark in an unassailable position ahead of runner-up Marcus Lush.

Clark campaigned on getting a museum built and open in three years and wanted to “put a line under the museum”.

The museum work would include cancelling a $10m storage facility that was about to be set up in Invercargill, he said.

“That’s a $10 million job that we don’t need.”

Clark said the land was there for the museum, the hold up was building the storage facility and knocking down the current pyramid building.

Clark’s plan was for a new flat museum building adjoined to the current pyramid museum building, which would require removing trees in Queens Park.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff New Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark says he will take $50m out of the council’s 10-year budget.

The Southland Museum and Art Gallery's pyramid building closed permanently in 2018 because of earthquake risk.

Also on his agenda, Clark said he would cull projects to ease rate increases and wider cost of living pressures.

“We’ve got $115m in the budget for the next 10 years. I’m going to take $50m of that out.”

“It doesn’t mean that we don’t deliver it. We just don’t deliver it in the short-to-medium-term until this cost of living stuff goes away.”

John Hawkins / Stuff Sir Tim Shadbolt 24-year stretch as Invercargill mayor is over, he also missed out on a seat at the table as an Invercargill councillor.

People could not afford five to eight per cent rate increases “on top of everything else”, Clark said.

The new mayor said he was the man for the job because he never talked “doublespeak”, he did not spin anything and he advocated against the tide.

There was a bit of a philosophy in council that once a decision was made it had to be followed, which Clark did not subscribe to.

“People just want some sort of strong leadership now in the next three years. Because potentially, we have amalgamation of councils coming. Potentially.

“So we need to do something, some stuff in our city really quickly to beautify it. Not just the two streets we’re doing at the moment, but a whole lot of stuff.”

Those beautifying projects would not be expensive, but needed to happen quickly, he said.

“Otherwise there’s no pride in the city.”

Progress results delivered to Invercargill City Council on Saturday show sitting councillors Nigel Skelt, Darren Ludlow, Ian Pottinger and Allan Arnold will remain on council.

They will be joined by new councillors Tom Campbell and Grant Dermody.

Candidates who may get a one of the remaining six council seats, pending final vote counts, are: Ria Bond, Trish Boyle, Lesley Soper, Peter Kett, Alex Crackett, Graham Lewis, Barry Stewart, Terry King, Kerry Hapuku, Rebecca Amundsen, Lisa Tou-McNaughton and Rick Murrell.

PROGRESS RESULTS FOR INVERCARGILL MAYORALTY

Nobby Clark (6537 votes)

Marcus Lush (3785)

Toni Biddle (3707)

Darren Ludlow (1814)

Tim Shadbolt (847)

Ria Bond (533)

Tom Morton (266)

Stevey Chernishov (131)

Jacqueline Walter (78)

Noel Peterson (72)